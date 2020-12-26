Franklin Templeton: Sebi appoints a former CEC as observer for e-voting process

"The Hon’ble Supreme Court of India vide its order dated December 09, 2020 has directed SEBI to appoint an Observer regarding the e-voting of unit holders of six schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund which is scheduled between 26th December to 29th December, 2020. Further the Hon’ble Supreme Court has also directed that the result of the e-voting would not be announced and would be produced before the Hon’ble Supreme Court in a sealed cover along with the report of the Observer appointed by the SEBI. Accordingly, SEBI has appointed Shri Taruvai Subayya Krishnamurthy, the former Chief Election Commissioner of India as the “Observer" on December 18, 2020," the markets regulator said in an official statement.