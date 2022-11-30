Societe Generale — a France-based multinational financial services company has bought fresh stake in Indian IT major Wipro. The French FII (foreign institutional investor) has bought 1,800,164 Wipro shares paying ₹405 apiece. This means, the multinational financial services company of France invested ₹72,90,66,420 or around ₹72.90 crore in the company. As per the information available on BSE under block deals category, the French FII executed this stock acquisition on 29th November 2022.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage books profit in Wipro

Likewise, BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold out same 1,800,164 Wipro shares at a price of same ₹405 per share. This means, BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold out Wipro shares worth ₹72.90 crore.

In Q2FY23 results, Wipro Ltd reported a dip in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹2,659 crore for the quarter ended September, 2022 (Q2FY23). This is a 9.27 per cent decline from ₹2,930.7 crore posted in the same period last year i.e. in Q2FY22. However, on a sequential basis, Wipro's PAT went up 3.72 per cent from ₹2,563.6 crore in the previous June quarter or Q1FY23.

The Bengaluru-based Indian IT giant's consolidated revenue grew 14.6 per cent to ₹22,540 crore as compared to ₹19,667 crore in the same period a year ago. Wipro's operating margin for the quarter under review came in at 15.1%, an increase of 16 bps QoQ, the company said in a filing.

Wipro share price history

Like any other IT stocks, Wipro share price has remained under sell off heat after ushering in 2022. In year-to-date (YTD) time, Wipro share price has slipped from around ₹720 to ₹404 apiece levels, logging near 45 per cent dip in 2022. In last six months, Wipro share price has slipped from ₹475 to ₹404 per share levels, clocking more than 15 per cent loss in this period. However, the stock is giving some signs of recovery and coming out of the 'sell on rise' zone. In last one month, this large-cap IT stock has shot up around 5 per cent whereas it has gained around 3.50 per cent in last five trade sessions.

