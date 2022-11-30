French FII buys stake in Wipro despite BNP Paribas selling stake in IT major1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 02:22 PM IST
- French FII has bought Wipro shares worth ₹72.90 in a block deal on 29th November 2022
Societe Generale — a France-based multinational financial services company has bought fresh stake in Indian IT major Wipro. The French FII (foreign institutional investor) has bought 1,800,164 Wipro shares paying ₹405 apiece. This means, the multinational financial services company of France invested ₹72,90,66,420 or around ₹72.90 crore in the company. As per the information available on BSE under block deals category, the French FII executed this stock acquisition on 29th November 2022.