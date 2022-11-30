Wipro share price history

Like any other IT stocks, Wipro share price has remained under sell off heat after ushering in 2022. In year-to-date (YTD) time, Wipro share price has slipped from around ₹720 to ₹404 apiece levels, logging near 45 per cent dip in 2022. In last six months, Wipro share price has slipped from ₹475 to ₹404 per share levels, clocking more than 15 per cent loss in this period. However, the stock is giving some signs of recovery and coming out of the 'sell on rise' zone. In last one month, this large-cap IT stock has shot up around 5 per cent whereas it has gained around 3.50 per cent in last five trade sessions.