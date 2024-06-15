French Stocks See $200 Billion Wipeout From Macron’s Vote Call
French stocks lost roughly $200 billion in market capitalization — or about the size of Greece’s economy — this week following President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to call a snap election. The CAC 40 Index has now erased all gains for 2024.
