French Stocks See $210 Billion Wipeout From Macron’s Vote Call
French stocks lost about $210 billion in market capitalization this week, about the size of Greece’s economy, following President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to call a snap election. The CAC 40 index erased all gains for 2024.
