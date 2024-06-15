French Stocks See $220 Billion Wipeout From Macron’s Vote Call
French stocks this week lost roughly $220 billion in market capitalization, about the size of Greece’s economy, following President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to call a snap election. The CAC 40 index dropped 3%, erasing all gains for 2024.
French stocks this week lost roughly $220 billion in market capitalization, about the size of Greece’s economy, following President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to call a snap election. The CAC 40 index dropped 3%, erasing all gains for 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started