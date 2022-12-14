“The lending rates for Banks have been constantly increasing over the past few months, in tandem with the rise in the repo rate. However, the increase in deposit rates has been at a slower pace. As the competitive intensity to garner deposits has started to intensify, we expect deposit rates to increase, thus driving an increase in funding costs. A higher LCR (liquidity coverage ratio) and a healthy CASA mix can lead to a calibrated increase in deposit rates, given the ample liquidity. Banks, with a higher mix of floating-rate book, stand to benefit from the continued monetary tightening as RBI further increased the repo rate by 35bp on 7th Dec’22 and maintained withdrawal of its accommodative stance to keep inflation under check (unchanged)," the brokerage said.