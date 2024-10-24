Shares of Freshara Agro Exports made a decent debut on Thursday, October 24 as they listed at ₹ 135 on NSE SME, a premium of 16.3 per cent over the issue price of ₹ 116.

The SME IPO, valued at ₹75.39 crore, was open for subscription from October 17 to October 21. The public offer was priced in the range of ₹110-116 per share.

The SME IPO, valued at ₹75.39 crore, was open for subscription from October 17 to October 21. The public offer was priced in the range of ₹110-116 per share.

Following three days of bidding, Freshara Agro Exports IPO closed with overwhelming demand, garnering 236.80 times bids. The IPO received bids for 97.52 crore shares against 41.18 lakh shares on offer. The retail investor segment was booked 180.80 times, while the NII category saw a subscription of 510.61 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) quota saw 129.22 times bids.

About the IPO Freshara Agro Exports IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 64.99 lakh shares with no offer-for-sale component. Retail investors could apply with a minimum lot size of 1,200 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹1.39 lakh.

The company plans to use the funds raised for several purposes, including meeting capital expenditure requirements, funding its working capital needs, addressing general corporate purposes, and covering the expenses related to the issue.

GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited was the book-running lead manager of the Freshara Agro Exports IPO, while Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd was the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Freshara Agro Exports IPO was Giriraj Stock Broking.

About the Company Freshara Agro Exports Limited, formerly known as Freshara Picklz Exports, was founded in 2015 and specialises in procuring, processing, and exporting preserved gherkins and pickled goods from India to global markets. Through its contract farming program, the company sources raw produce from farmers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and parts of Andhra Pradesh. Of the total produce, 70 per cent is supplied to factories for further processing into finished products, while the remaining 30 per cent is exported to international food brokers and traders. Its product range includes gherkins, baby corn, jalapenos, and other pickled vegetables.