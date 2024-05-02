Freshworks shares slump 25% after Girish Mathrubootham steps down as CEO; revenue forecast slashed
Freshworks now expects annual revenue between $695 million and $705 million, compared with its previous forecast of $703.5 million to $711.5 million.
Shares of Freshworks slumped nearly 25 per cent on Thursday, May 2, after the CRM software maker's founder Girish Mathrubootham stepped down as the firm's chief executive officer (CEO). The first India-born software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm to trade on a US stock exchange also trimmed its full-year annual revenue guidance between $695 million and $705 million, compared to the previous revenue forecast of $703.5 million and $711.5 million.
