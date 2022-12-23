Further, on Nifty 50, Kotak Securities expert said, technically, after a long time the index closed below the 50 day SMA (Simple Moving Average) and also formed a long bearish candle on weekly charts which is broadly negative. For traders, as long as the index is trading below 18000, the correction wave is likely to continue and below the same, the index could slip till 17600-17500. On the flip side, 18000 could act as a sacrosanct resistance zone. The dismissal of 18000 could push the index till 50 day SMA or 18150-18200.