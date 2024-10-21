Sushant Bhansali, CEO, Ambit Asset Management expects earnings growth to moderate, shifting from the mid-20s to the low teens, or possibly lower, for Sensex and Nifty. Furthermore, the key growth drivers are likely to undergo a sectoral shift.

What is your target for Sensex and Nifty for year-end? We expect earnings growth to moderate, shifting from the mid-20s to the low teens, or possibly lower, for Sensex and Nifty. Furthermore, the key growth drivers are likely to undergo a sectoral shift, with the market favouring companies that outperform broader earnings growth. We expect the markets to sustain at current levels, offering reasonable positive returns for the rest of the fiscal year. Significant rate cuts could provide upside potential, as quality franchises that have participated less in recent market rallies may drive the market higher as the cost of equity declines.

After the rally this year, do you still believe midcaps and smallcaps are worth accumulating? From a three-year perspective, midcaps and smallcaps remain worth accumulating given the strong economic tailwinds benefiting many of these businesses and their improved capital efficiency with lower leverage compared to the past decade.

What domestic and global trends can impact the market performance during the rest of 2024? U.S. elections, Federal Reserve policy actions, domestic state elections, and RBI's monetary policy will influence the market dynamics. Additionally, the market participants will closely watch the festival season's consumption patterns as an indicator of the macroeconomic outlook and earnings growth for next year.

Which sectors should one avoid in the current market environment? Highly-leveraged sectors in cyclical industries and those with exorbitant valuations do not offer an adequate risk-reward balance for investors at this juncture.

What are the risks to FPI inflows in India? They have been net sellers in October so far. Will this continue? The resurgence of the Chinese economy and markets, along with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, have made global investors nervous about India and other emerging markets.

What strategy for equity investment would you suggest to someone who wants to start building a portfolio now? Start building your portfolio gradually over time, and if the market offers volatility, embrace it by increasing allocations to equities to benefit in the long term.

Apart from equity, which asset classes would you recommend for a model portfolio of a long-term investor? Gold and fixed-income investments are recommended for managing liquidity and hedging against market volatility. Gold allocations should align with your expense requirements for a period that you can sustain in case of severe global imbalances disrupting the macroeconomy and financial markets.

What are your expectations for September quarter earnings? Any surprises that you expect? Nifty is expected to deliver PAT growth of 5%, marking its slowest pace in several quarters. We will keenly watch trends in select sectors that have shown signs of recovery in recent months, such as chemicals, ITES, and apparel retail.

What’s the biggest challenge you're facing with the markets right now? The biggest challenges include select pockets of steep valuations, slowing growth, and rising geopolitical concerns.

One piece of advice for a new investor. The investment mantra remains the same in all market and macroeconomic environments: invest in select good and clean businesses with great governance, and churn your portfolio only if you observe disruptive trends. Historically, earnings growth combined with strong governance has delivered the best value for investors, and that should be your primary focus.