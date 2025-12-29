From AI to FPIs, five questions facing Indian stocks in 2026

While mutual funds are an indirect way of investing in the market, a feature of this bull run has also been retail investors investing directly. The number of demat accounts has increased from about 36 million in March 2019 to about 213 million in November 2025. But the pace of increase has dropped in 2025-26, with a monthly average addition of 1.7 million—the lowest for a financial year since 2020-21. Even the share of inactive demat accounts (accounts that have not seen any transaction in the last 12 months) has increased from 55% to 66%.