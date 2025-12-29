In 2025, the Indian stock market overcame fears of an unravelling and held its ground. But it also sent a cautious signal, moving largely within a narrow range. During the year, the bellwether BSE Sensex stayed within a 15% band and ended up about 8%. At current levels, it is barely 1% below its all-time high, hit in September 2024.
From AI to FPIs, five questions facing Indian stocks in 2026
SummaryAfter a nervy, range-bound year where the Indian stock market clung on to hold its own, 2026 will hold many questions over AI, valuations, foreign investors, mutual funds, and IPO.
In 2025, the Indian stock market overcame fears of an unravelling and held its ground. But it also sent a cautious signal, moving largely within a narrow range. During the year, the bellwether BSE Sensex stayed within a 15% band and ended up about 8%. At current levels, it is barely 1% below its all-time high, hit in September 2024.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More