From Apollo Hospitals to Tata Motors– Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities says buy THESE 5 stocks for long term

Stocks to buy for long term: After six days of losses, the Indian stock market staged a relief rally on Thursday, February 13, pushing the benchmark indices—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—up by over half a per cent each.

Due to the recent selloff, the market was in oversold territory, so a bounce back was expected. Meanwhile, the more-than-expected decline in the January inflation print also seems to have influenced sentiment. CPI inflation, or retail inflation, in January, softened to 4.3 per cent due to a moderation in food prices.

Advertisement

There are expectations that the Reserve Bank of India may cut interest rates again in April.

However, headwinds persist. US President Donald Trump's tariff policies remain a key overhang. Additionally, quarterly earnings need to recover and foreign capital outflows must abate for the market to stabilise.

After the recent fall, experts believe plenty of opportunities across segments exist.

Prashanth Tapse, senior VP of research at Mehta Equities, recommended the following five stocks to buy for the long term. Do you own any of these?

Advertisement

Also Read | Nifty may make fresh highs if it holds above 25k: Rohit Srivastava

Shares to buy for long term Apollo Hospitals Enterprise | Previous close: ₹ 6,374.55 | Target price: ₹ 7,500 According to Tapse, investing in Apollo Hospitals for the long term could be appealing due to several factors like a strong brand built over decades, an extensive network of hospitals, offering high-quality medical care across a wide range of specialities, and investing heavily in expansion over the next three to four years, starting from FY26.

It has also demonstrated robust financial performance in the first three quarters of the 2025 fiscal year led by higher occupancy rates & increased surgery volumes.

Advertisement

"On valuations per se, Apollo Hospitals trading a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of approximately 70 times, indicating a premium valuation compared to the broader market. It looks reasonably good to accumulate. Hence, recommend investors have this in a long-term portfolio,' said Tapse.

SBI Cards and Payment Services | Previous close: ₹ 816.40 | Target price: ₹ 1,050 SBI Cards and Payments Services is the only pure credit card issuer listed on the stock exchanges in India. Tapse believes investing in SBI Cards, can be the best proxy to the Indian economy linked to economic growth and consumer spending which is highly focused by the union budget 2025.

Advertisement

"As the second largest credit card issuer within the country, with a strong track record of profitability and ROE (return on equity), we continue to be optimistic about future growth in the fastest-growing large economy in the world," said Tapse.

"On valuations per se, SBI Cards is trading at a decent PE at 37 times, which seems reasonably good to accumulate. Hence, recommend investors have this in a long-term portfolio," said Tapse.

Tata Motors | previous close: ₹ 684.35 | Target price: ₹ 950 Tapse believes Tata Motors would be the best automotive player to serve all segments like PV (passenger vehicle), EV (electric vehicle), and CV (commercial vehicle).

Advertisement

The company's dominant share in the EV market underscores its leadership in the sector, which has a long-term growth story. Despite recent challenges, the company continues to outperform the sector.

"Tata Motors as a business has huge potential to grow faster than sector expectations in the next 12-18 months, reflecting confidence in the company's strategic direction and growth prospects," said Tapse.

"On valuations per se, Tata Motors is trading at a decent PE ratio of 7 times, which seems reasonably good compared to its peers. Hence, we recommend that investors have this in a long-term portfolio," said Tapse.

Advertisement

ITC | Previous close: ₹ 409.90 | Target price: ₹ 550 ITC is a diversified conglomerate in India that demonstrates resilience and strategic growth across all its business segments.

It advocates the best fundamental company for long-term investment.

"We have considered investment rationales like diversified business portfolios in fast-moving consumer goods followed by the cigarettes and tobacco business where ITC is a dominant leader in the Indian cigarette market," said Tapse.

The company is also present in paperboards and packaging, with a strong brand that provides sustainable packaging solutions to various industries, such as food, beverage, and consumer goods.

Advertisement

Agribusiness is another critical area that it leads, particularly in sourcing and processing agricultural products.

"On valuations per se, ITC is trading at a decent PE ratio of 25 times, which seems reasonably good compared to its peers. Hence, we recommend that investors have this in a long-term portfolio," said Tapse.

Power Grid Corporation of India | Previous close: ₹ 257.05 | Target price: ₹ 340 Tapse pointed out that Power Grid Corporation of India is like a proxy entity for investing in India's energy infrastructure, specialising in electricity transmission.

Advertisement

It manages approximately 85 per cent of India's interstate transmission network, positioning it as a critical component of the national energy infrastructure.

It has consistently continued to exhibit healthy financial health and strategic growth, advocating for long-term investment.

"It has long strategic investments and expansion plans which can drive the company and the sector. On valuations per se, Power Grid is trading at a decent PE ratio of 15 times, which seems reasonably good compared to its peers. Hence, for investors looking for decent, stable, long-term returns, Power Grid is the best-in-class investment opportunity in the current market scenario," said Tapse.

Advertisement

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar