From Apple to Microsoft, big tech results spotlight breadth of economic upheaval5 min read . Updated: 30 Jul 2022, 04:30 PM IST
The world’s biggest tech companies just had one of their most tumultuous earnings periods in years, highlighting the breadth of the economic slowdown and how business conditions have rapidly deteriorated in recent months.