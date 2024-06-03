From Axis Bank to Bajaj Auto - Chandan Taparia recommends these four stocks to buy on June 4
Stocks to buy: Chandan Taparia has recommended four stocks to buy on Tuesday, June 4. He says these stocks are technically placed to see a decent move. These three stocks to buy today include Axis Bank, L&T, Ultratech Cement, and Bajaj Auto.
Indian stock market: On June 3, Sensex and Nifty 50 experienced notable gains not witnessed since January 2021. Investors displayed widespread buying activity across various sectors, departing from the cautious trading seen in the previous month. This surge in market momentum followed exit polls suggesting that the Lok Sabha election results might align with market projections, thereby bolstering investor confidence.
