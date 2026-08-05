From Bajaj Auto to Polycab to Garden Reach Shipbuilders: 5 companies that posted over 25% revenue growth in Q1 FY27

Q1 Results: India Inc. continued to report a healthy set of earnings for the June quarter, with several companies posting robust double-digit revenue growth despite an uncertain global macroeconomic environment. While slowing demand and margin pressures affected some sectors, a select group of companies stood out by delivering strong top-line expansion along with healthy profit growth, signalling resilient business momentum.

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An analysis by LiveMint Data Research desk of the June quarter earnings shows that only a handful recorded a year-on-year revenue growth of more than 25% in Q1 FY27. These companies not only benefited from strong demand across their respective sectors but also translated higher sales into improved profitability through better operating performance, higher realisations and margin expansion.

At first glance, Q1FY27 appears impressive, with aggregate revenue across 741 companies rising 16.3% year-on-year, even as overall profit increased by a modest 2.5%, according to LiveMint Data Research desk. However, beneath the strong headline revenue growth, the corporate earnings landscape remained sharply divided.

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As per LiveMint Data Research desk, about 31% of the companies reported robust revenue growth of more than 25%, with 14.84% recording growth exceeding 50% and another 16.33% posting growth in the 25–50% range. Around 29% of the companies delivered relatively stable performance, registering revenue growth between 10% and 25%.

Meanwhile, nearly 20% of the companies reported only single-digit revenue growth of 0–10%, reflecting slower business momentum. At the other end of the spectrum, about 20% of the companies acted as a drag on the overall performance, reporting a year-on-year decline in revenues during the June quarter, it added.

The list spans diverse industries, including chemicals, cables and wires, defence, automobiles and real estate, highlighting that strong earnings growth was not restricted to any one sector. While some companies reported record quarterly revenues and profits, others also announced dividend payouts alongside their financial results, rewarding shareholders after a strong start to the financial year.

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Here's a look at five companies that reported more than 25% year-on-year revenue growth in the June quarter. 1. Laxmi Organic Industries Laxmi Organic Industries reported one of the strongest earnings performances among the companies analysed. The specialty chemicals manufacturer posted a 216.56% jump in consolidated net profit to ₹67.72 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹21.39 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 39.75% to ₹968.34 crore from ₹692.93 crore a year earlier.

Operating performance improved sharply during the quarter. EBITDA surged 271.10% to ₹114.3 crore from ₹30.8 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 11.8% from 4.4% in the year-ago period.

Laxmi Organic Industries is among India's leading manufacturers of acetyl intermediates and specialty intermediates, with nearly three decades of experience in large-scale chemical manufacturing.

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2. Polycab India Polycab India reported healthy growth in both revenue and profitability during the April-June quarter. The company's consolidated net profit increased 32.8% year-on-year to ₹796.65 crore from ₹599.70 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations climbed 39% to ₹8,209.73 crore, compared with ₹5,905.98 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income also increased 38.9% to ₹8,314.65 crore.

Apart from reporting strong financial performance, Polycab rewarded shareholders after they approved a final dividend of ₹47 per equity share at the annual general meeting held on June 30, 2026. The company distributed a total dividend of ₹707.99 crore on the same day.

3. Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE)

State-owned defence shipbuilder Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) also delivered a strong quarter. The company reported a 43.8% increase in net profit to ₹172.8 crore, compared with ₹120.2 crore in the year-ago period.

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Revenue from operations rose 38.5% to ₹1,814.6 crore from ₹1,309.9 crore.

EBITDA increased 33.3% to ₹149.2 crore from ₹111.9 crore. However, operating margins came under slight pressure, with the EBITDA margin declining to 8.2% from 8.5% a year earlier.

4. Bajaj Auto Bajaj Auto emerged as one of the strongest performers in the automobile sector after reporting record quarterly earnings. The two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer posted a 45.9% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹3,225.63 crore during Q1 FY27.

Revenue from operations surged 65% year-on-year to ₹21,688.83 crore, making it one of the fastest-growing companies in the analysis.

On a standalone basis, Bajaj Auto reported record revenue and profit, supported by its highest-ever quarterly sales volumes, improved realisations and broad-based growth across domestic and export markets.

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Standalone revenue from operations rose 37% to an all-time high of ₹17,244 crore. The company said the performance was driven by double-digit growth across internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) portfolios, domestic and export businesses, and both two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments.

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Standalone EBITDA crossed ₹3,500 crore, while profit after tax reached ₹2,983 crore. Both metrics increased by more than 40% year-on-year and touched record quarterly levels. The company's EBITDA margin stood at 20.9%, expanding 110 basis points year-on-year and 10 basis points sequentially.

5. Oberoi Realty Real estate developer Oberoi Realty also delivered a healthy set of quarterly numbers, supported by strong operating performance. The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹544 crore, up 29% from ₹421 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 31.7% year-on-year to ₹1,301 crore, compared with ₹987.6 crore a year ago.

At the operating level, EBITDA rose 41% to ₹734 crore from ₹520 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded by 370 basis points to 56.4%, reflecting improved profitability. Alongside its June quarter results, Oberoi Realty also declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share for FY27, representing 20% of the face value of ₹10 per share.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.