From BDL, BSE to Wockhardt— experts recommend 6 stocks to buy for short term after Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire

Stocks to buy for the short term: Major stock markets across the globe jumped with healthy gains on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Experts say with a major geopolitical headwind subsiding and in light of positive global cues, the Indian stock market benchmark, the Nifty 50, may see a fresh breakout to extend gains beyond 25,200.

The Nifty 50 has been in a range for almost the entire month. A fresh spell of strong buying may make the index end the month with a healthy gain, extending the winning streak to four consecutive months.

However, experts warn investors and traders should remain cautious as Trump's tariff-related uncertainty persists. They suggest investors focus on stocks with strong fundamentals and favourable technical indicators at this juncture.

Stock picks for the short term Expert: Mandar Bhojane, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking Bharat Dynamics (BDL) | Previous close: ₹ 1,931.20 | Target prices: ₹ 2,150 and ₹ 2,200 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,820 BDL is showing signs of a falling wedge breakout on the daily chart — a bullish pattern. The breakout is supported by a notable spike in volume, further validating the strength of this move.

"A sustained close above ₹1,935 could lead to an upward rally toward ₹2,150 and ₹2,200. Immediate support lies at ₹1,900, making dips attractive for fresh entries. For effective risk management, a stop loss should be placed at ₹1,820," said Bhojane.

BSE | Previous close: ₹ 2,775.30 | Target prices: ₹ 3,100 and ₹ 3,200 | Stop loss: ₹ 2,580 BSE has recently shown a bullish reversal from the 20 EMA, forming a strong bullish candle backed by rising volumes — a positive sign for further upside.

"A decisive close above ₹2,780 may open the way for targets of ₹3,100 and ₹3,200. Immediate support is seen near ₹2,680, offering a favourable entry on dips. To limit downside risk, a stop-loss is advised at ₹2,580," said Bhojane.

Central Depository Services (CDSL) | Previous close: ₹ 1,723.30 | Target prices: ₹ 1,900 and ₹ 1,950 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,630 CDSL has shown a bullish reversal by taking support at the 20 EMA on the daily chart. This upward move is supported by a significant rise in trading volume, indicating strong bullish momentum. The RSI at 64.34 indicates improving momentum.

"A close above ₹1,750 would further confirm the breakout and strengthen the case for short-term targets of ₹1,900 and ₹1,950. On the downside, immediate support lies at ₹1,650, making dips a good buying opportunity. For risk management, a stop-loss should be placed at ₹1,630," Bhojane said.

Expert view: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP - Research & Advisory, Master Capital Services Jindal Stainless | Previous close: ₹ 687 | Target prices: ₹ 746 and ₹ 760 | Stop loss: ₹ 645 Jindal Stainless has registered a decisive breakout from an Inverse Head and Shoulders pattern, signalling a bullish trend reversal.

The stock rebounded from the right shoulder region, affirming strong support at that level.

It has maintained a higher high, higher low structure, and the breakout is accompanied by a notable surge in volume, indicating accumulation by market participants.

The stock is trading above its key short-term exponential moving averages (21 & 55 EMA), reinforcing bullish momentum.

An RSI of 67 and bullish MACD divergence further validate the strength, suggesting potential outperformance in the near term.

Wockhardt | Previous close: ₹ 1,752.10 | Target prices: ₹ 1,930 and ₹ 1,945 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,655 Wockhardt has registered a fresh breakout from its consolidation phase, marked by a bullish Marubozu candle and a new all-time high.

A successful retest and rebound from the breakout zone reinforce the breakout’s credibility.

The surge in volume confirms strong buying participation. The stock continues its structure of higher highs and higher lows, underscoring a sustained uptrend.

Trading well above its 21- & 55-EMA, it reflects strong momentum.

An RSI of 67 and bullish MACD crossover without overbought conditions further affirm strength, indicating potential for continued outperformance.

Cummins India | Previous close: ₹ 3,260.90 | Target prices: ₹ 3,500 and ₹ 3,550 | Stop loss: ₹ 3,110 Cummins India has given a breakout above a declining trendline, signalling a bullish trend reversal.

The post-breakout retest of the trendline, which now coincides with the 21-EMA, has acted as strong support, reaffirming its significance.

This breakout was supported by a sharp rise in volumes, indicating strong accumulation.

The stock is trading above its key short-term EMAs (21 & 55), reflecting sustained bullish momentum.

A golden crossover further reinforces the positive outlook. With RSI at 56 and bullish MACD crossover, the stock appears well-positioned for a continued upward trajectory.

