THESE 8 Nifty 500 stocks have doubled investors’ money since last Independence Day; do you own any?

The past year has been challenging for Indian stock market investors, as weak earnings, stretched valuations, geopolitical instability, foreign capital outflow, and Trump’s tariffs kept the domestic market under pressure.

Since last Independence Day, the Nifty 50 has gained just 0.40 per cent, while the broader Nifty 500 index has declined 1.6 per cent over the same period.

Stocks, such as Akums Drugs, Tejas Networks, Sterling and Wilson, Vodafone Idea, and Ola Electric have crashed between 50-60 per cent over the last year.

However, despite the market downtrend and persistent headwinds, some 200-plus Nifty 500 stocks have delivered gains over the past year. Of these, nearly 150 have surged by at least 10 per cent.

Some eight stocks have posted even stellar gains of over 100 per cent, doubling investors' wealth since last Independence Day. let's take a look:

1. BSE BSE stands as the top gainer in the Nifty 500 index, surging about 191 per cent over the last year.

The BSE stock hit a 52-week low of ₹841.67 on August 14 last year and saw strong gains thereafter, rising to a 52-week high of ₹3,030 on June 10.

2. JSW Holdings The small-cap stock has surged 171 per cent since last Independence Day, hitting a 52-week high of ₹27,740 on April 21 this year. JSW Holdings hit a 52-week low of ₹6,455 on August 14 last year.

3. Godfrey Phillips Shares of Godfrey Phillips India have clocked a robust gain of 134 per cent over the last year. This small-cap stock rose to a 52-week high of ₹11,444 recently on August 7 after hitting a 52-week low of ₹4,112.45 on January 28 this year.

4. Premier Energies Shares of Premier Energies debuted on the NSE and the BSE on September 3 last year. On August 14, 2025, the stock ended at ₹986.30. Hence, in less than a year, the stock has surged 119 per cent from its issue price of ₹450.

The mid-cap stock surged to its record high of ₹1,388 on December 17 last year, but declined subsequently on profit booking. Premier Energies hit a record low of ₹774.05 on April 7 this year.

5. One97 Communications (Paytm) Paytm has clocked a solid gain of 114 per cent over the last year despite market volatility.

It scaled a fresh 52-week high of ₹1,187 on August 13 this year after falling to a 52-week low of ₹505.50 on August 14 last year.

6. Authum Investment & Infrastructure Small-cap stock Authum Investment has gained 108 per cent since last Independence Day. The stock hit a 52-week low of ₹1,325.50 on February 28 but rebounded sharply in the subsequent months, rising to a 52-week high of ₹2,999 on August 13 this year.

7. JM Financial With a gain of 104 per cent, JM Financial stands as one of the top gainers in the Nifty 500 index over the last year. It recently hit a 52-week high of ₹190 on August 13 after hitting a 52-week low of ₹80.20 on April 7 this year.

8. Laurus Labs Small-cap pharma stock Laurus Labs has jumped about 101 per cent in the last one year, hitting a 52-week high of ₹922.50 on July 30 this year after falling to a 52-week low of ₹417.70 on August 14 last year.

