From City Union Bank to NTPC: 8 stocks to turn ex-dividend next week

The shares of Standard Industries Ltd, The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd, NTPC, NHPC, Vaibhav Global Ltd, City Union Bank, Sansera Engineering Limited, and Kemp & Company Limited would start trading ex-dividend the next week. The 11th of August 2022 has been set by the boards of directors of each of these corporations as the record date for determining the eligibility of the shareholders for dividends. These stocks will go ex-dividend on August 10, 2022, as the ex-date is one day before the record date.
Standard Industries Ltd
The company has said in a regulatory filing that “The Board of Directors of the Company have recommended Final Dividend of Re. 0.75 per share on 6,43,28,941 Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each of the Company for the Financial Year 2021-22, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 125th Annual General Meeting. In terms of Regulation 42(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Record Date has been fixed on Thursday, the 11th August, 2022, for determining entitlement of the shareholders of the Company for payment of Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22. The Final Dividend, if declared by the shareholders will be paid on or after 12th September, 2022."
The shares of Standard Industries Limited closed on Friday at ₹23.45 apiece, and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 47.48% so far in 2022.
The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “The Board has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 5.40 per share to the equity shareholders of the Company. The Company has fixed August 11, 2022 as ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of ascertaining the shareholders eligible for receiving the interim dividend. The interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders on or after August 24, 2022."
The shares of Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd closed on Friday at ₹507.00 apiece level, down by 1.32% from the previous close. On a YTD basis the stock has gained 67.83% so far in 2022.
NTPC Limited
The company has said in stock exchange filings that “Pursuant to the Regulation 42 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Thursday, 11th August 2022 as Record date for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of Members for the Final Dividend of Rs. 3.00/- (Three Rupees only) per share (on the face value of Rs. 10/- each) on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2021-22 recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 20th May 2022. If the final dividend, as recommended by the Board of Directors, is approved at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, payment of such dividend, subject to deduction of tax at source, will be made on or after 12th September 2022."
The shares of NTPC Limited closed on Friday at ₹155.95 apiece level, up by 0.81% from the previous close. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 23.77% so far in 2022.
NHPC Ltd
The Board of Directors of NHPC Ltd has said in a regulatory filing that “The Company has fixed Thursday, August 11, 2022 as "Record Date" for determining entitlement of members to receive final dividend [as recommended by the Board of Directors@ 5.00% (Rs.0.50 per equity share) on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company] for the financial year 2021-22, if declared at the AGM. The members, whose name appear in the Register of Members/ List of Beneficial Owners as on the record date will be entitled to receive final dividend. The final dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid as per the provisions of the Act."
The shares of NHPC Limited closed on Friday at ₹35.40 apiece level, down by 0.70% from the previous close. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 13.46% so far in 2022.
VAIBHAV GLOBAL LIMITED
The company has said in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, 2nd August, 2022 has inter-alia declared the Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.50/- per Equity Share (on the face value of Rs. 2/- per Equity Share) for the financial year 2022-23. The Record Date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the payment of aforesaid interim dividend shall be Thursday, 11th August, 2022 and Interim dividend shall be paid / dispatched to the equity shareholders of the Company within 30 days from the date of declaration."
The shares of Vaibhav Global Ltd closed on Friday at ₹303.00 apiece level, down by 0.56% from the previous close. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 46.96% so far in 2022.
City Union Bank
The bank's Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of 100% for the fiscal years 2021–2022. (i.e. ₹1 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each). The corporation has set August 11, 2022 as the record date to determine the shareholders' eligibility for the dividend. The company has stated in a regulatory filing that the dividend would be paid to the members on or after August 23 within the specified time period.
The shares of City Union Bank Ltd closed today at ₹161.05 up by 0.75% from the previous close. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 16.20% so far in 2022.
Sansera Engineering Limited
The company has said in stock exchange filings that “The Dividend of Rs.2/- per equity share of face value of Rs.2/- each, as recommended by the Board of Directors for the financial year 2021-22 at its meeting held on May 23, 2022, if approved at the 40th Annual General Meeting, would be paid to those shareholders/ members: whose names appear as Beneficial Owners as at the end of the business hours on Monday, August 11, 2022 (Record date) in the list of Beneficial Owners to be furnished by National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited in respect of the shares held in electronic form; and whose names appear as members in the Register of Members of the Company as at the end of the business hours on Monday, August 11, 2022, after giving effect to valid request(s) received for transmission / transposition of shares."
The shares of Sansera Engineering Ltd closed on Friday at ₹739.10 apiece level, up by 0.10% from the previous close.
Kemp & Company Limited
Subject to shareholders' approval at the company's 141st annual general meeting, which will be place on Thursday, August 18, 2022, the board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 4.00 per equity share of Rs. 10 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.
The company has said in a regulatory filing that “With reference to the captioned subject, please note that the Company has fixed Thursday, 11th August, 2022 as the Record Date to determine shareholders who will be eligible to receive final dividend for the financial year 2021-22, subject to shareholder’s approval at the ensuing 141st Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, 18th August, 2022 and payment will be made on or before Wednesday, 31st August, 2022."