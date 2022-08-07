From Coal India to Varun Beverages: 13 stocks to turn ex-dividend next week

From Coal India to Varun Beverages: 13 stocks to turn ex-dividend next week9 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 05:53 PM IST
- The shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Emami Paper Mills Limited, Balkrishna Industries Limited, Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd, Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd, Coal India, Godfrey Phillips India Limited, Divi's Laboratories Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Jubilant Pharmova Limited, NCC Limited, Varun Beverages Limited and Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited are going to trade ex-dividend next week.