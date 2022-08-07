From Coal India to Varun Beverages: 13 stocks to turn ex-dividend next week

The shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Emami Paper Mills Limited, Balkrishna Industries Limited, Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd, Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd, Coal India, Godfrey Phillips India Limited, Divi's Laboratories Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Jubilant Pharmova Limited, NCC Limited, Varun Beverages Limited and Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited are going to trade ex-dividend next week of August 2022. The ex-date falls one day prior to the record date; in this case, the record date is proposed by the board of directors to determine the names of the shareholders who are eligible for a dividend, and the ex-dividend date is the date on which the stock trades without the amount of the upcoming dividend, as per BSE. For all of the above companies, the record date is falling next week of the month.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “In continuation to our earlier intimation dated April 27, 2022, wherein it was informed that the Board of Directors of the Company has inter-alia recommended final dividend of Re. 1/- (Rupee One) per equity share having face value of Re. 1/ - (Rupee One) each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). In this connection, it is hereby informed that, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Friday, August 12, 2022, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. The final dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, will be paid/ dispatched within 30 days from the date of approval by the shareholders."

The stock closed on Friday at ₹165.55 apiece, up by 1.38% from the previous close.

Emami Paper Mills Limited

The Board of the Company recommended a dividend at 8%, or Rs. 8 per share, on preference shares with a face value of Rs. 100 each, and at 80%, or Rs. 1.60 per share, on equity shares with a face value of Rs. 2. This recommendation is subject to approval by the Shareholders at the Company's ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The Board of Directors has said in a regulatory filing that “The Company has fixed Friday, 12th August 2022 as the “Cut-off Date" to determine the Shareholders who will be eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the Notice of the AGM and to attend the AGM and also as the “Record Date" for payment of Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22."

The stock closed on Friday at ₹167.70 apiece, down by 0.59% from the previous close.

Balkrishna Industries Limited

The company has said in stock exchange filings that “The Board has declared a 1st interim dividend of Rs. 4.00 per Equity Share (200%) on the Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each (face value) for the financial year 2022-23. And the payment thereof shall be credited/dispatched within 30 days from the date of declaration as per applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013, to such shareholders as on Record Date i.e. 13th August, 2022."

The shares of Balkrishna Industries Ltd closed on Friday at ₹2,163.10 apiece, down by 6.76% from the previous close.

AJMERA REALTY & INFRA INDIA LIMITED

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Thursday, May 19, 2022, recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.25/- (22.5%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2021-22. The said final dividend, if approved at the ensuing 35th Annual General Meeting will be payable to those Shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company and as beneficial owners in the Depositories as on the record date i.e. Friday, August 12, 2022."

The shares of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd closed on Friday at ₹271.00 apiece, up by 0.41% from the previous close.

SHYAM METALICS AND ENERGY LIMITED

The company has said in a regulatory filing that its Board of Directors has “Declared an Interim Dividend for the financial year 2022-23 of Rs. 1.80/- per equity share, being 18% of the face value of Rs. 10.00/- each, to the shareholders of the Company. As intimated vide our letter dated 29th July, 2022 the record date for the payment of Interim Dividend is Friday, 12th August, 2022."

The shares of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd closed on Friday at ₹301.10 apiece, up by 0.066% from the previous close.

Coal India Ltd

For the fiscal year 2021–2022, the company's board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹3.00 per equity share. For the purpose of the same the Board of Directors of Coal India has said in a regulatory filing that “The Company has fixed Friday, August 12,2022 as the "Record Date" for the Purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22."

The shares of Coal India Ltd closed on Friday at ₹208.05 apiece, up by 0.43% from the previous close.

Godfrey Phillips India Limited

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of your Company (“Board"), at its meeting held on 28th May, 2022, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 28/‐ per equity share of the Company of face value of Rs. 2/‐ each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company at its ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend, as recommended by the Board and if approved at the ensuing Annual General Meeting to be held on August 26, 2022 will be paid to shareholders holding equity shares of the Company, either in electronic or in physical form as on the record date, i.e. August 12, 2022."

The shares of Godfrey Phillips India Limited closed on Friday at ₹1,177.80 apiece, down by 0.81% from the previous close.

Divi's Laboratories Limited

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 23, 2022, has recommended a Dividend of ₹ 30/- per Equity Share of ₹ 2/- each (i.e. 1500%) for the financial year 2021- 22, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on August 22, 2022. The Company has fixed Friday, August 12, 2022 as the "Record Date" for determining the names of the members eligible for dividend on equity shares, if approved."

The shares of Divi's Laboratories Ltd closed on Friday at ₹3,902.00 apiece, up by 0.36% from the previous close.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 “SEBI(LODR)", it is hereby informed that the Board at its meeting held on 28th June 2022 has fixed Friday, 12th August 2022 as Record Date to determine eligibility of shareholders to receive the final dividend of Rs. 2.40 per equity share on the face value of Rs. 10/- each on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2021-22."

The shares of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd closed on Friday at ₹73.00 apiece, up by 2.53% from the previous close.

Jubilant Pharmova Limited

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “We refer to our letter dated May 27, 2022 intimating recommendation by the Board of Directors for a dividend of Rs. 5 (Rupees Five only) per equity share of Re. 1 each for the year ended March 31, 2022. The dividend is subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’). Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Friday, August 12, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining names of the Members eligible for the dividend. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, will be paid/ dispatched on or before October 26, 2022."

The shares of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd closed on Friday at ₹347.95 apiece, down by 1.81% from the previous close.

NCC Limited

Subject to approval by the Members at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs.2/- (100%) per share on equity shares with a face value of Rs.2/- each for the financial year 2021–22. For the purpose of the same the company has said in a regulatory filing that “ln pursuance of the Regulation 42 of the SEBl (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Company has fixed August 12, 2022 as the Record Date for determining the shareholders who are eligible for the Equity Dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 11, 2022, subject to approval of the Members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting."

The shares of NCC Ltd closed on Friday at ₹62.70 apiece, up by 1.87% from the previous close.

Varun Beverages Limited

The company has said in a regulatory filing that its Board of Directors has approved “The payment of interim dividend of Rs. 2.50 (Two Rupees and Fifty Paisa only) per Equity Share for the Financial Year 2022 on the total issued, subscribed and paid-up 64,95,49,620 Equity Shares of the nominal value of Rs. 10/- each. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, fixed Friday, August 12, 2022 as the "RECORD DATE" for ascertaining the eligibility of the Equity Shareholders for payment of interim dividend. The interim dividend will be paid on and from Tuesday, August 16, 2022 to those shareholders whose name appears in the Register of Members of the Company or in the list of beneficial owners maintained by the Depositories as on Friday, August, 12, 2022."

The shares of Varun Beverages Ltd closed on Friday at ₹1,022.05 apiece, up by 1.82% from the previous close.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in furtherance to our letter dated May 20, 2022 intimating that Dividend of Re. 1/- per Equity Share of Rs. 2 each for the financial year 2021-22 ("FY22") recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company, it is hereby informed that Record Date has been fixed as Friday, August 12, 2022, for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of the Members to the said final dividend for FY22, if approved (declared) at the 33rd AGM. If the Dividend is approved by the Members, the Dividend shall be paid on or after August 23, 2022 to the Members whose names appear in the Register of Members or as beneficial owners as on August 12, 2022. In the cases where the ECS mandates of the Members are not available to enable the payment of Dividend electronically, the Dividend warrant/drafts/cheques shall be sent in due course."

The shares of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd closed on Friday at ₹290.70 apiece, up by 0.45% from the previous close.