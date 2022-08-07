From Coal India to Varun Beverages: 13 stocks to turn ex-dividend next week

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “In continuation to our earlier intimation dated April 27, 2022, wherein it was informed that the Board of Directors of the Company has inter-alia recommended final dividend of Re. 1/- (Rupee One) per equity share having face value of Re. 1/ - (Rupee One) each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). In this connection, it is hereby informed that, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Friday, August 12, 2022, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. The final dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, will be paid/ dispatched within 30 days from the date of approval by the shareholders."