From data infra to deep tech: Technology themes investors cannot ignore

We keep hearing in pitch rooms: "India is going to be a $7+ trillion economy by 2030." Probably true, but also noise.

Every deck opens with it, and it tells you almost nothing about where returns actually get made.

Six technology themes are structurally compelling right now — not because they are fashionable, but because each is backed by a force function already in motion.

GST formalisation, UPI, and mandatory e-invoicing did more for B2B software adoption in two years than a decade of sales outreach could.

India's mid-market — the manufacturers, hospital chains, logistics companies, and agri-processors that were always the obvious prize but consistently the obvious disappointment — has finally been forced to digitise.

The companies built for this customer will not resemble Salesforce. They work offline first, price in rupees, and serve use cases no Silicon Valley product manager ever mapped. That is not a limitation but a moat.

Data infrastructure: The unglamorous bet behind the AI boom Everyone wants to fund AI. But few are funding the pipes that make AI usable.

Enterprise data in India sits in disconnected ERPs, WhatsApp threads, and Oracle databases.

Before any model gets fine-tuned on anything useful, someone has to build the ingestion layer, the pipeline, the observability stack that nobody notices until it breaks.

Several early-stage Indian data infrastructure companies already generate more ARR from US customers than domestic ones — which tells you how globally portable this category is.

The picks-and-shovels cliché gets invoked at every infrastructure pitch these days. While the analogy is overused, the thesis underneath it is not.

Deep tech and the manufacturing moment A word of caution: PLI money does not automatically produce investable companies.

Government incentives can subsidise capacity without creating the software ecosystems that make it productive. Investors chasing the headline have found this out.

That said, the underlying shift is real. Apple manufacturing iPhones in Tamil Nadu, semiconductor packaging ramping, precision component clusters emerging around Pune and Coimbatore — all generating demand for a software layer that barely existed five years ago: shop-floor MES platforms, vision-based quality control, predictive maintenance tooling.

While sales cycles are longer than SaaS investors prefer, once embedded, no factory manager replaces his production monitoring system in a rush—and that asymmetry is precisely what early-stage investors should be hunting for.

Fintech's less glamorous, more interesting second act The consumer fintech wave is largely written. Valuable companies were built. Significant capital was also destroyed chasing unit economics that were never there.

What has not been written is the infrastructure layer: credit decisioning APIs, embedded lending rails, fraud detection stacks.

India's Account Aggregator framework and OCEN have created a consent-based financial data-sharing architecture with no real parallel in most markets.

The opportunity is not another consumer app. It is the plumbing — boring, essential, and far less crowded than anything with "AI credit scoring" in the pitch.

Also Read | Why fintech PPIs are in a soup

The aggregation economy: The playbook is proven, the opportunity has shifted Aggregators or gig economy platforms, such as Swiggy, Zomato, Ola, Uber, Urban Company, are not early-stage bets.

They are well-capitalised platforms with moats built over a decade of brutal competitive attrition.

The question is not whether to back a food delivery aggregator. That ship has sailed. The question is what the aggregation economy has made possible that did not exist before.

Three things stand out.

First, the challenger dynamic. Rapido did not beat Ola and Uber head-on — it started with bike taxis, a segment the incumbents ignored, built density and a cost structure they could not match, then expanded. Snabbit is attempting something similar against Urban Company, not by broadening its service range but by collapsing the booking-to-arrival window to under an hour. In both cases, the wedge is not product superiority — it is operational re-architecture targeting a frustration the incumbent deprioritised.

Second, these platforms have collectively built India's first truly large-scale gig workforce — an estimated 15 million workers across delivery, ride-hailing, and home services — and almost nobody has built serious products for them. Irregular income, no access to formal credit, patchy insurance. The aggregators have little incentive to solve this because the workforce is technically independent. That gap is where the next wave of fintech and HR-tech investment lands.

Third, vertical-specific aggregators are applying the proven playbook to categories that remain unorganised — elder care, tutoring, pet services, and SME logistics.

Founders skip the consumer education phase entirely. That is a meaningfully better risk profile than what Swiggy faced in 2015.

Climate tech: When the regulator does your sales for you BRSR reporting mandates for listed companies took effect in FY23. Most compliance officers will tell you, off the record, that their emissions data is held together with spreadsheets and goodwill.

Monetisation timelines have consistently been longer than the founders' project, making this a theme for investors with a seven-to-ten-year horizon.

The supply chain pull is structural: every tier 1 vendor of a listed manufacturer will eventually face downstream pressure to report.

None of these themes is a discovery. What has changed is that several force functions have crossed a threshold, from visible but early to unavoidable.

The useful question is not whether these themes are real. It is which specific companies, within each, have found the operational wedge that actually holds.