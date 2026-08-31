From entry to exit — how Apple stock price and valuation changed under Tim Cook as Apple CEO | Data details here

The era of Tim Cook, who transformed Apple from a hardware-focused technology company into a global services and ecosystem powerhouse, is set to come to an end as he steps down as the company’s CEO on 1 September 2026, after serving in the role for 15 years.

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He will transition to the position of executive chairman, while John Ternus will take over as the company’s next chief executive. The transition, which was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors earlier this year, follows what Apple described as a thoughtful, long-term succession planning process.

Widely regarded as an operations and supply-chain expert, Cook oversaw a period of significant expansion at Apple. When Steve Jobs named Tim Cook as his successor, the immediate reaction among investors was not entirely positive.

However, defying those expectations, Cook went on to lead Apple through a period of remarkable growth, with the company expanding into new categories and nearly quadrupling its revenue from $108 billion in fiscal year 2011 to more than $416 billion in fiscal year 2025.

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Tim Cook expands Apple beyond the iPhone with new products and services Under Cook’s leadership, Apple introduced numerous products and services, including entirely new categories such as the Apple Watch, AirPods, and Apple Vision Pro, while also expanding its services portfolio through offerings ranging from iCloud and Apple Pay to Apple TV and Apple Music. He was also instrumental in strengthening and expanding the company’s existing product lines.

The company’s financial growth reflected the rising global demand for Apple products. The enthusiasm surrounding its products often saw customers waiting for hours in long queues ahead of new iPhone launches, highlighting the strong consumer interest and loyalty the company continued to command across global markets.

As Apple’s global footprint expanded, the company grew to operate more than 500 retail stores and more than doubled the number of countries where customers can visit an Apple Store. During Cook’s tenure, Apple added more than 100,000 team members and increased its active installed base to more than 2.5 billion devices.

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The company’s remarkable expansion also translated into massive gains for shareholders. Apple’s stock price has surged significantly since Cook took over in 2011, while the company has delivered positive annual returns in most years during his tenure, rewarding long-term investors as Apple grew into one of the world’s most valuable companies.

Cook’s 15-year tenure transforms Apple into a $4.67 trillion giant Tim Cook joined Apple in 1998 and became CEO in August 2011, when Apple shares were trading at around $13.74 apiece on a split-adjusted basis. Since then, the stock has soared to close at $319.70 on Friday, reflecting a gain of approximately 2,226% during his tenure.

The spectacular rally in Apple shares has also driven a massive expansion in the company’s market capitalisation, which has risen from approximately $350 billion in 2011 to around $4.67 trillion, representing an increase of about 1,231%.

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According to Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, the company’s market capitalization expanded dramatically from roughly $350 billion in 2011 to approximately $4.67 trillion recently.

Apple shares reward investors with gains in most years The phenomenal growth was supported by Apple’s strong long-term stock performance, with the shares closing 12 out of the last 15 years (including 2026) with positive annual returns.

Among its strongest years, Apple shares delivered their biggest annual gain of 86% in 2019, followed by another impressive 81% rally in 2020, highlighting the strong momentum the company generated during Cook’s leadership.

More recently, Apple shares touched a fresh record high of $344.57 in July. With approximately 14.59 billion shares outstanding, Apple has continued to remain one of the world’s most valuable companies.

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Santosh Meena said that the Apple stock has delivered exceptional returns, with the share price rising roughly twentyfold or more on a split-adjusted basis, posting gains in the range of about 1,900% to over 2,700%, depending on the precise starting close and endpoint, and reaching levels around $319-$320 in late August 2026.

A $10,000 Apple investment during Cook’s early days turns into over $200,000 Apple’s remarkable wealth creation under Tim Cook becomes even more evident when viewed through the lens of a long-term investment.

According to Meena, total shareholder returns, factoring in dividends and the effects of extensive buybacks, have been even stronger, often cited in the 2,200%–2,700%+ range, meaning a $10,000 investment at the start of Cook’s tenure would have grown to well over $200,000-$270,000. Apple substantially outperformed the broader S&P 500 over the same period.

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Ross Maxwell, Global Operations Lead at VT Markets, also highlighted the extraordinary returns generated during Cook’s 15-year tenure. Maxwell noted that Cook took over from Steve Jobs in August 2011, when Apple’s shares were trading at roughly $13.40 on a split-adjusted basis.

Today, they are around $320, representing a gain of approximately 2,280%. A $10,000 investment in Apple when Cook became CEO would now be worth roughly $238,000.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.