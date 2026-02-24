From Filatex Fashions to IDFC First Bank— These are the top most traded stocks on the NSE today

Most traded stocks today: Domestic market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- suffered strong losses in intraday trade on Tuesday, February 24, looking set to snap their two-day winning run due to heavy profit booking amid increasing concerns over US tariffs and escalating US-Iran tensions.

The Sensex crashed nearly 900 points, while the Nifty 50 dropped by 1% to an intraday low of 25,460.

Many stocks were witnessing strong trading volumes, with crores of shares having already changed hands by 11:30 am.

Filatex Fashions, Vodafone Idea, IDFC First Bank, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Morepen Laboratories, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Nippon India ETF Nifty IT, and Ola Electric Mobility were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE on Tuesday.

DEE Development Engineers, Nippon India Silver ETF, YES Bank, Eternal, Suzlon Energy, and One Mobikwik Systems, too, were among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

Some top top most traded stocks today Filatex Fashions: Nearly 17 crore shares had changed hands as the stock surged almost 14% in intraday trade on the NSE. The stock appears to be rising on technical factors, with no recent corporate announcements from the company. In February so far, the stock has crashed 21%.

Vodafone Idea: Over 16 crore shares of the company had already changed hands by 11:30 am on Tuesday. The telecom stock fell more than 1% in intraday trade, looking set to extend losses for the fourth consecutive session.

IDFC First Bank: Over 10 crore shares had changed hands by 11:30 am, as the stock rose over 1% after a 16% crash in the previous session after reporting a fraud.

Morepen Laboratories: More than 5 crore shares had changed hands by 11:30 am, as the stock jumped nearly 8% during the session after a stellar 15% jump in the previous session following its announcement of securing a multi-year Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) mandate of about ₹825 crore from a leading global pharmaceutical company.

Ola Electric Mobility: Over 3 crore shares had changed hands by 11:30 am, as the stock fell over 1% during the session. The stock has been falling for the last four consecutive sessions. On a monthly scale, it has been down since October last year. In the last one year, the stock has crashed 57%, as per the NSE data.

