From Gift Nifty, Accenture earnings to US tech stocks rally: 10 things that changed for Indian stock market overnight

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Friday, following mixed cues from global markets.

Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended higher overnight, with a rally in tech stocks boosting Nasdaq nearly 2%.

On Thursday, the Indian stock market ended the volatile session in the green, extending its rally for the fifth session in a row.

The Sensex gained 254.36 points, or 0.33%, to close at 77,409.98, while the Nifty 50 settled 82.30 points, or 0.34%, higher at 24,168.00.

“A combination of easing geopolitical risks, improving foreign capital flows and progress on key trade agreements is expected to support market sentiment and sustain the positive momentum in Indian equities,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

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Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded mixed on Friday, following an overnight rally in US tech stocks. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.6%, while Topix was flat. South Korea’s Kospi rallied 2.8%, while the Kosdaq fell 0.39%. China, Hong Kong and Taiwan markets are closed for a holiday.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 24,001 level, a discount of nearly 191 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-down start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock indexes ended higher on Thursday, boosted by gains in semiconductor shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72.15 points, or 0.14%, to 51,564.70, while the S&P 500 gained 80.48 points, or 1.08%, to 7,500.58. The Nasdaq Composite ended 496.28 points, or 1.91%, higher at 26,517.93.

With the market due to be closed on Friday for the Juneteenth holiday, the S&P 500 posted a weekly gain of 0.93%, the Nasdaq rallied 2.43% and the Dow Jones rose 0.71% for the week.

Nvidia stock price rallied 2.95%, AMD shares surged 4.86%, Intel share price jumped 10.64%, Micron Technology shares spiked 8.70%, Tesla stock price gained 1.04%, while SpaceX shares declined 3.56%.

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US-Iran Peace Deal The US ended its restrictions on Iran, allowing oil tankers to once again pass through the Strait of Hormuz after months of disruption, as a preliminary ceasefire agreement began to take effect. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said he had approved the Iran–US peace deal to end the Middle East war despite holding a “different view” on the memorandum of understanding.

US Jobless Claims The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, but remained at slightly higher levels. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 226,000 for the week ended June 13. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 225,000 claims for the latest week.

Accenture Earnings Accenture reported a net income of $2.39 billion in the third quarter ending May, up from $2.24 billion in the year-ago period. Its Q3 revenue grew to $18.7 billion from $17.7 billion, YoY. The firm recorded new bookings totalling $19.3 billion during the quarter, up from $19.7 billion, YoY.

Accenture now expects annual revenue growth of 3% to 4% in constant currency terms, a decline from its earlier outlook of 3% to 5%. The company expects revenue growth of 4% to 5%, down from its previous forecast of 4% to 6%, excluding the roughly 1% impact from its US federal business. Accenture stock price plunged 17.97%.

Japan Inflation Japan’s annual core inflation stayed below the central bank’s 2% target for a fourth straight month in May. The core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food prices, rose 1.4% in May from a year earlier, matching a median market forecast and steady from the YoY increase in April, Reuters reported.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices traded lower and were headed for a substantial weekly drop as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz began to return to normal after the interim US-Iran peace deal. Brent crude oil price fell 0.84% to $79.18 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined 0.67% to $76.09.

Gold Rate Today Gold prices fell and were on track for a third consecutive weekly decline, weighed down by a stronger dollar and hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve. Spot gold price declined 0.5% to $4,189.26 per ounce, while US gold futures for August delivery dropped 0.9% to $4,207.80. Spot silver price fell 0.8% to $65.32 per ounce.

Dollar The US dollar index hit a one-year high after a hawkish tilt by the Federal Reserve. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen, euro and sterling, rose 0.45% to 100.80, the highest level since May 2025. The euro was down 0.31% at $1.1463, while sterling fell 0.62% to $1.3206. The yen was at 161.25 per dollar after hitting 161.81 overnight, its weakest since July 2024.