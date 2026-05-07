From Gift Nifty, AMD stock to Nasdaq, Nikkei rally: 7 key things that changed for Indian stock market overnight

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open flat on Thursday, amid mixed cues from global markets, as investors remain cautious over the US-Iran war and volatile crude oil prices.

Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended higher overnight, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq surging to record-high closes.

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market ended with strong gains, as fag-end buying lifted both the benchmarks more than 1% amid reports that the US and Iran were nearing a deal to end their conflict.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the current outlook for the Indian stock market, and what factors are influencing it? ⌵ The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open flat. This is due to mixed global market cues, ongoing caution over the US-Iran war, and volatile crude oil prices, despite a strong performance the previous day. 2 How did the US stock market perform overnight, and which companies saw significant gains? ⌵ The US stock market ended higher overnight, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching record highs. Nvidia surged 5.68%, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares jumped 18.64% to an all-time high. 3 What is the impact of the US-Iran conflict on crude oil prices and the broader market? ⌵ Hopes for a resolution in the US-Iran conflict have led to a sharp decline in crude oil prices. This development has positively impacted global stock markets, including Wall Street, by reducing inflationary concerns. 4 Why did AMD stock experience a significant surge in price? ⌵ AMD shares jumped over 18% because the company forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations and reported strong first-quarter sales growth. The company also anticipates significant growth in the server CPU market. 5 What are the key global market cues affecting the Indian stock market today? ⌵ Key global cues include mixed Asian markets, a strong rally in Japan's Nikkei 225, higher closes on Wall Street (S&P 500 and Nasdaq), and developments regarding the US-Iran conflict and crude oil prices.

The Sensex jumped 940.73 points, or 1.22%, to close at 77,958.52, while the Nifty 50 settled 298.15 points, or 1.24%, higher at 24,330.95.

“Traders should maintain a positive yet cautious stance, focusing on stock-specific opportunities across sectors, while closely monitoring crude oil prices and geopolitical developments for further directional cues,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

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Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded mixed on Thursday, following overnight rally on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 4.18%, hitting 62,000 for the first time, while Topix rallied 2.37%. South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.11%, while the Kosdaq Index slid 0.98%.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 24,442 level, a discount of nearly 5 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq surging to record-high closes, buoyed by signs of a resolution in the Middle East conflict and a rally in AI-related stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 1.24% to 49,910.59, while the S&P 500 gained 1.46% to end at 7,365.09. The Nasdaq closed 2.03% higher at 25,838.94.

Nvidia stock price surged 5.68%, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares jumped 18.64% to an all-time, Intel shares gained 4.46%, Apple stock price rose 1.16% and Tesla stock price rallied 2.37%.

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US-Iran War US President Donald Trump predicted that the war in Iran will be over quickly, as he seeks a deal to end the stalemate over the Strait of Hormuz and Tehran’s nuclear program. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told local media that the “US plan and proposal are still under review.”

AMD Stock Price AMD shares jumped over 18% after it forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations. The company expects second quarter revenue at $11.2 billion, plus or minus $300 million, compared with estimates of $10.52 billion. It also forecast server CPU revenue to grow by more than 70% year-on-year in the second quarter.

The company expects adjusted gross margins of about 56% for Q2, compared with analyst expectations of 55.4%. AMD now expects the server CPU addressable market to grow at greater than 35% annually, reaching over $120 billion by 2030, higher than the 18% yearly growth rate it forecast in November.

AMD Q1 sales rose 38% to $10.3 billion, while profit, minus certain items, was $1.37 a share. Analysts had predicted revenue of $9.89 billion and earnings of $1.28 a share.

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Gold Rate Today Gold prices steadied after its biggest daily advance since late March. Spot gold price was steady at $4,692.98 an ounce, while silver price rose 0.1% to $77.44 after jumping 6.2% on Wednesday.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices steadied after sharp losses in the previous session. Brent crude oil price rose 0.78% to $102.06 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 0.96% to $95.99.