From Gift Nifty, crude oil prices to gold rates: 8 key things that changed for Indian stock market overnight

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Tuesday, following mixed global markets as expectations of US-Iran peace talks fostered cautious optimism ahead of a looming ceasefire deadline.

Asian markets traded higher amid hopes of peace talks between US and Iran, while the US stock market ended marginally lower.

On Monday, the Indian stock market ended with nominal gains as a jump in crude oil prices amid persisting uncertainties about the US-Iran war kept sentiment fragile.

The Sensex inched higher by 26.76 points, or 0.03%, to close at 78,520.30, while the Nifty 50 settled 11.30 points, or 0.05%, higher at 24,364.85.

“Investors are giving some weights to the progressing Q4 earnings season. This has led to selective accumulation in growth-oriented sectors such as power, capital goods, and consumer durables, which continue to attract attention for their long-term potential,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.

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Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday amid hopes for a resolution to the US-Iran war ahead of the peace talks. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.52%, while the Topix was marginally higher. South Korea’s Kospi rallied 1.58% and Kosdaq gained 0.90%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 24,414 level, a premium of nearly 83 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended marginally lower on Monday, as renewed US-Iran tensions put the durability of a two-week ceasefire in question.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average eased 4.87 points, or 0.01%, to 49,442.56, while the S&P 500 fell 16.92 points, or 0.24%, to 7,109.14. The Nasdaq Composite closed 64.09 points, or 0.26%, lower at 24,404.39.

Nvidia stock price rose 0.19%, Microsoft shares fell 1.12%, Apple stock price gained 1.04% and Meta share price declined 2.56%. Netflix shares dropped 2.55%, QXO share price plunged 3.12%, while Tesla stock price shed 2.03%.

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US-Iran War President Donald Trump indicated that the US-Iran ceasefire deadline is unlikely to be extended, increasing the urgency for negotiators to conclude a deal to end the war. Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance will travel to Pakistan on Tuesday for Iran talks, Axios reported citing US sources.

Tim Cook Steps Down as Apple CEO Apple CEO Tim Cook is stepping down after nearly 15 years leading the company. Cook will formally hand over the CEO role on September 1, and will transition into the role of executive chairman, continuing to be involved with the company. Apple has appointed John Ternus, its senior vice president of hardware engineering, as Cook’s successor.

Core Sector Data The core sector output contracted by 0.4% in March, marking the first decline in five months. In February 2026, the eight core infrastructure sectors had expanded by 2.8%. In 2025-26, these sectors recorded a growth rate of 2.6% as against 4.5% in 2024-25.

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Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices fell on expectations that US-Iran peace talks will take place this week. Brent futures declined 1% to $94.53 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for May declined 1.72% to $88.07.

Gold Rate Today Gold prices were largely steady after dropping to a one-week low in the last session. Spot gold price was unchanged at $4,820.84 per ounce, while US gold futures for June delivery rose 0.3% to $4,841.2. Spot silver price fell 0.1% to $79.82 per ounce.