From Gift Nifty, gold prices to Nasdaq, S&P rally: 10 key things that changed for Indian stock market overnight

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Thursday, following overnight gains on Wall Street, on hopes of de-escalation in the US-Iran war.

Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market ended mixed overnight, with the Nasdaq posting an 11-session winning streak for the first time since November 2021.

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market saw a fresh spell of buying, with both the benchmark indices jumping over a percent each.

The Sensex rallied 1,263.67 points, or 1.64%, to close at 78,111.24, while the Nifty 50 closed 388.65 points, or 1.63%, higher at 24,231.30.

“The Indian equities are expected to sustain their upward bias as long as the peace talk narrative holds and crude stays in check, though FII flows and geopolitical developments will be closely watched,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

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Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded higher on Thursday, following overnight gains on Wall Street, on rising hopes of a US-Iran peace deal. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.81%, while the Topix gained 0.70%. South Korea’s Kospi rallied 1.03% while the Kosdaq rose 0.77%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 24,314 level, a premium of nearly 77 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended mostly higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posting record closing highs, supported by upbeat corporate earnings and hopes of progress in the US-Iran peace talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72.27 points, or 0.15%, to 48,463.72, while the S&P 500 gained 55.57 points, or 0.80%, to 7,022.95. The Nasdaq Composite closed 376.93 points, or 1.60%, higher at 24,016.02.

Nvidia stock price rose 1.23%, AMD shares gained 1.20%, Microsoft share price rallied 4.63%, Apple stock price advanced 2.95%, Amazon shares fell 0.21%, Morgan Stanley share price jumped 4.5% and Tesla stock price surged 7.63%.

Broadcom shares rallied 4.2%, Snap share price spiked 7.9% and Allbirds stock price skyrocketed 582%.

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US-Iran War Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei warned that if US forces invade, Iran would capture American soldiers as hostages and attack US naval ships enforcing a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said the war in Iran was “very close to over”.

Japanese Yield Curve Japan’s yield curve steepened as expectations of an imminent interest rate hike by the central bank diminished, Reuters reported. The yield on the two-year Japanese government bond (JGB) decreased 0.5 basis point (bp) to 1.365%. The benchmark 10-year yield rose 1 bp to 2.415%.

India Trade Deficit India’s trade deficit narrowed to a nine-month low of $20.67 billion in March on account of lower imports. Exports posted the steepest fall in five months, declining by 7.44% in March to $38.92 billion. Imports dipped by 6.51% to $59.59 billion. For the full 2025-26 fiscal year, exports grew 0.93% to an all-time high of $441.78 billion, while imports rose 7.45% to $775 billion. The trade deficit ballooned to $333.2 billion.

Unemployment Rate India’s unemployment rate for people aged 15 years and above rose to 5.1% in March 2026 from 4.9% in the previous month. The unemployment rate in urban areas rose to 6.8% in March from 6.6% the previous month. The rural unemployment rate remained nearly unchanged, rising slightly from 4.2% in February to 4.3% in March.

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Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices fell on hopes for easing US-Iran tensions, following reports that Iran could allow ships to pass through around the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures dropped 0.5% to $94.49 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined 0.8% to $90.59 a barrel.

Gold Rate Today Gold prices traded higher as a renewed push for a diplomatic resolution to the Iran war eased inflation concerns. Spot gold price rose 0.5% to $4,812.95 an ounce, while silver prices gained 0.6% to $79.39 an ounce.

Dollar The US dollar held near its lowest level since early March against major currencies. The dollar index, which measures the currency’s strength against six major peers, was steady at 98.027. The euro stood at $1.1808 and the sterling traded at $1.3569, both up about 0.1%. The Japanese yen was firmer at 158.78, while the offshore yuan traded at 6.8146 yuan per dollar, up about 0.04%.