From Gift Nifty, Iran war to Wipro Q4 results: 7 key things that changed for Indian stock market overnight

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Friday, following mixed cues from global markets, amid optimism that the US-Iran war could end soon.

Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market ended higher overnight, with Nasdaq rising for the 12th consecutive session, its longest winning streak since July 2009.

On Thursday, the Indian stock market gave up gains and ended lower amid profit booking in select index heavyweights.

The Sensex declined 122.56 points, or 0.16%, to close at 77,988.68, while the Nifty 50 settled 34.55 points, or 0.14%, lower at 24,196.75.

“We reiterate our positive stance on the Nifty 50 and recommend a ‘buy on dips’ approach, focusing on stock selection based on rotational sectoral trends. At the same time, participants should closely monitor earnings developments and geopolitical cues for further directional clarity,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

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Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded lower on Friday amid cautiousness over the US-Iran war. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.7%, and the Topix declined 0.62%. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.43% while the Kosdaq fell 0.35%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 24,140 level, a discount of nearly 56 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended higher on Thursday, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 touching intraday record highs, on optimism that the US-Iran war could end soon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 115.00 points, or 0.24%, to 48,578.72, while the S&P 500 rose 18.33 points, or 0.26%, to 7,041.28. The Nasdaq Composite closed 86.69 points, or 0.36%, higher at 24,102.70.

NVIDIA's stock price fell 0.26%, AMD's shares jumped 7.80%, Microsoft's share price rallied 2.20%, Apple's stock price declined 1.14%, and Tesla's stock price eased 0.78%. Voyager Technologies surged 8.8%.

US-Iran War A 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel went into effect on Thursday, and US President Donald Trump said the next meeting between the United States and Iran may take place over the weekend. Trump said Iran had offered not to possess nuclear weapons for more than 20 years.

Wipro Q4 Results Wipro’s IT services revenue in Q4FY26 rose 2.73% QoQ to ₹24,017 crore, while dollar revenue grew 0.6% QoQ to $2,651 million. EBIT increased 1% to ₹4,155 crore, while EBIT margin dropped to 17.3% from 17.6%, QoQ.

The IT services major also announced a share buyback worth ₹15,000 crore. Wipro will buy back up to 60 crore equity shares, or 5.7% of the total paid-up equity share capital, at ₹250 per share.

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Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices fell on optimism that the US-Iran war could be nearing. Brent crude futures declined by 1.35% to $98.05 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.74% to $93.40 a barrel.

Gold Rate Today Gold prices trimmed gains amid a potential US-Iran peace deal. Spot gold price was little changed at $4,790.61 an ounce.