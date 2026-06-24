From Gift Nifty, Nasdaq selloff, US dollar to oil prices: 10 key things that changed for Indian stock market overnight

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to see a muted opening on Wednesday, following mixed global market cues, amid a selloff in global technology and semiconductor stocks.

Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended lower overnight, weighed down by sharp losses in technology stocks.

On Tuesday, the Indian stock market suffered strong losses as a fresh wave of selloff engulfed across segments.

The Sensex crashed 893.39 points, or 1.16%, to close at 76,200.68, while the Nifty 50 settled 278.80 points, or 1.16%, lower at 23,824.10.

“Indian equities are expected to trade sideways with a marginal negative bias in the near term amid weak global cues, continued Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) outflows, and uncertainty surrounding the proposed US-Iran ceasefire,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

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Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday, amid a rebound in technology shares. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.52% and Topix declined 0.41%. South Korea’s Kospi rallied 3.65% after posting a 10% decline the day before, while Kosdaq gained 1.49%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 23,874 level, a premium of nearly 21 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a muted start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended lower on Tuesday, dragged down by sharp losses in semiconductor stocks and concerns over the hawkish US Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 47.22 points, or 0.09%, to 51,665.49, while the S&P 500 declined 107.32 points, or 1.44%, to 7,365.47. The Nasdaq Composite closed 579.56 points, or 2.21%, lower at 25,587.04.

Nvidia stock price plunged 4.15%, AMD shares slipped 5.76%, Intel share price tanked 6.14%, Micron Technology shares cracked 13.18%, Marvell Technology shed 9.36%, Microsoft shares rose 1.80%, Apple stock price eased 0.91%, Alphabet shares fell 0.77%, Tesla stock price dropped 5.79% and SpaceX shares rose 0.98%.

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US-Iran Peace Deal The Republican-led Senate voted to end the US war with Iran. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced that Iran’s unfrozen funds will be under Washington’s control and that Tehran could only use those to get food and medical supplies from the US, addressing a major hurdle in peace negotiations that both sides say are making progress.

India-US Trade Deal US Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Bethany Poulos Morrison said that Washington is “very, very close” to concluding the historic trade agreement with India, ANI reported. Morrison said, “Looking at trade, in February 2026, we announced the intention to finally conclude the historic trade deal. We are very, very close.”

Bank of Japan Some Bank of Japan board members called for further interest rate hikes to push the central bank's policy rate closer to levels deemed neutral to the economy, a summary of opinions at their June policy meeting showed.

Japan’s Services PPI Japan’s services producer price index in May rose 3.3% from a year earlier. The annual rise in the index, which tracks the price companies charge each other for services, followed a revised 3.3% gain in April.

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Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices extended declines as more tankers openly crossed the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude oil price fell 0.99% to $76.32 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 1.05% to $72.44.

Gold Rate Today Gold prices extended decline. Spot gold price fell 0.8% to $4,083.77 an ounce, while silver prices dropped 1.1% to $60.86.

Dollar The US dollar ascended to its highest level in more than a year. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.38% to 101.39 after hitting its highest since May 2025 at 101.42. Euro fell 0.41% to $1.138, while Sterling weakened 0.45% to $1.3187. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar strengthened 0.01% to 161.55.