From Gift Nifty to crude oil prices: 7 key things that changed for Indian stock market overnight

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Monday, amid a 5% fall in crude oil prices after US-Iran paused strikes over the weekends.

Asian markets traded higher on Monday, while the US stock market also rallied, with Nasdaq rising 1%.

On Friday, the Indian stock market extended its decline for a fifth consecutive session, as a surge in crude oil prices, driven by the ongoing US-Iran conflict, continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

The BSE Sensex fell 332 points, or 0.43%, to close at 76,059.77, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 102 points, or 0.43%, to end the session at 23,767.45. Broader markets also finished in the red, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index easing 0.10% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index declining 0.32%.

“Indian equity markets reversed course sharply this week, giving back the previous week's IT-led gains as an escalating US-Iran conflict, a sharp spike in crude oil prices, and a fresh wave of global AI-spending concerns weighed heavily on sentiment. Benchmark indices, which had closed the prior week firmly above 24,300, slid consecutively through all five sessions this week, marking one of the weakest weekly runs in recent months, with selling pressure persisting through each session rather than easing at any point,” said Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today: Asian Markets Asian markets opened higher on Monday as easing tensions in the Middle East and a decline in oil prices lifted investor sentiment. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.24%, while the Topix advanced 0.60%. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.44%, and the small-cap Kosdaq climbed 1.49%. Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was also trading higher, rising 0.97%.

Gift Nifty today Gift Nifty was trading around 23,934 level, a premium of nearly 127.5 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian stock market indices.

Crude oil prices Oil prices declined after Iran announced it would halt attacks, provided the US also maintains its pause in hostilities following nearly two weeks of intensified conflict. International benchmark Brent crude futures fell more than 5% to around $92 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 5% to about $85 per barrel.

Wall Street US stock futures climbed on Sunday night, while oil prices fell after hostilities between the U.S. and Iran eased over the weekend. Investors are now turning their attention to a busy week packed with earnings from major technology companies and a Federal Reserve meeting that could deliver unexpected policy signals.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 244 points, or 0.5%. S&P 500 futures advanced 0.6%, while Nasdaq 100 futures outperformed, rising 1.2%.

US-Iran war After carrying out strikes on Iran for 13 days, the US has refrained from launching further attacks since late Friday, prompting speculation over President Donald Trump's next course of action. Meanwhile, Iran's military said Tehran had halted its retaliatory responses.

However, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed on Saturday that they had targeted facilities linked to Saudi Aramco in the Red Sea port cities of Jizan and Yanbu. The claim has not been confirmed by either Saudi authorities or the state-owned oil producer.

Q1 results FY27 Amid ongoing earnings season, around 68 companies are scheduled to report their April-June quarter earnings today.

Bharat Electronics, Coal India, Indus Towers, Coforge, Canara Bank, Tata Power are among the companies to declare their Q1 results 2026 today.

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Gold rate today Gold prices climbed more than 1% on Monday after a pause in hostilities in the Middle East sent oil prices lower, easing concerns over inflation and the prospect of interest rates remaining elevated for longer.

Spot gold advanced 1.3% to $4,103.99 per ounce while US gold futures for August delivery rose 0.9% to $4,106.10 per ounce.