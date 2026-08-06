From Gift Nifty to crude oil prices: 7 key things that changed for Indian stock market overnight

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a muted note on Thursday, 6 August.

Asian markets mostly traded mixed on Thursday, while the US stock market witnessed a sharp rise.

On Wednesday, India's benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, settled nearly unchanged on Wednesday, August 5, after the Reserve Bank of India left the repo rate unchanged and highlighted the economy's resilience despite a slight uptick in headline CPI inflation during the first quarter of FY27 amid persistent global uncertainties. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 152 points, or 0.19%, to close at 78,581, while the NSE Nifty 50 edged up 10 points, or 0.04%, to settle at 24,624.65.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

“Markets traded volatile on Wednesday and ended on a flat note amid mixed cues. After a steady start, the Nifty remained under corrective pressure for most of the session. However, a recovery in the final hour helped trim the losses, with the index eventually settling around the 24,624 mark. Investor sentiment remained largely positive after the RBI unanimously kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% while retaining its neutral policy stance.

The central bank also revised its FY27 growth outlook higher, signalling confidence in the domestic economy despite concerns over elevated crude oil prices and global uncertainties. Continued strength in the rupee, resilient domestic liquidity, and optimism surrounding the ongoing earnings season further supported market sentiment. However, participants remained watchful of geopolitical developments and movements in crude oil prices for fresh directional cues,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today: Asian markets Asian markets traded on a mixed note on Thursday, mirroring the overnight performance on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones advanced while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended lower.

Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.51%, while the broader Topix index edged slightly higher. In South Korea, the Kospi fell 1.84% at the open, whereas the small-cap Kosdaq gained 0.15%. Meanwhile, Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1% in early trade.

Gift Nifty today Gift Nifty was trading around the 24,652 level, a premium of nearly 4 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street Wall Street futures traded mixed after the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at a record high, with investors shifting their attention to the next batch of corporate earnings.

Dow Jones futures advanced 92 points, or 0.2%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.2%. Meanwhile, Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed.

In the previous session, the Dow climbed 263.24 points, or 0.49%, to notch a record closing high and extend its winning streak to five consecutive sessions. In contrast, the S&P 500 slipped 0.17%, ending a four-day rally, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.83%.

Also Read | Treasury yields fall as oil dips on Strait of Hormuz hopes

Crude oil prices Oil prices eased on Thursday as investors evaluated whether ongoing Iran-Oman negotiations could help broker a US-Iran peace agreement, potentially ending the five-month conflict and leading to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures dropped 37 cents, or 0.5%, to $79.08 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 53 cents, or 0.7%, to $74.69 a barrel. In the previous session, Brent posted a modest gain, whereas WTI ended marginally lower.

US-Iran war A proposed agreement between Iran and Oman aimed at easing tensions between the United States and Iran would reportedly grant Tehran authority over vessels entering the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, according to a senior Iranian source and two regional officials cited by Reuters on Wednesday. If finalised, it would mark one of the most significant concessions made to Iran so far.

The United States has not issued an immediate response to the proposal. Although President Donald Trump has indicated that an agreement to reopen the strategically important waterway could be reached soon, U.S. officials have consistently maintained that Washington would not accept Iran controlling access to the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy shipping route.

Meanwhile, Iran has cautioned Gulf nations that any fresh U.S. military strike on its territory would prompt retaliatory attacks on critical energy infrastructure across the region, according to five sources. The warning reflects Tehran's strategy of increasing the potential cost of military action by threatening the interests of Washington's regional allies.

Q1 results FY27 Amid ongoing earnings season, more than 150 companies are scheduled to report their April-June quarter earnings on Thursday, 6 August.

Life Insurance Corporation of India, Trent, Britannia Industries, Hero Motocorp, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, and Lupin are among the companies to declare their Q1 results 2026 today.

Also Read | Stock recommendations for 6 August from MarketSmith India

Gold rate today Gold prices climbed for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, reaching their highest level in seven weeks, supported by a weaker US dollar and easing Treasury yields amid rising optimism over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Spot gold gained 1% to $4,285.69 per ounce, marking its highest level since June 18. The precious metal had already recorded its biggest single-day advance since February in the previous session.