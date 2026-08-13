From Gift Nifty to Kospi rally, oil prices: 7 key things that changed for Indian stock market overnight

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open in red on Thursday, 13 August.

Asian markets opened mixed on Wednesday, meanwhile, US stock futures fell for second session straight.

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market extended its losing streak to a second straight session, with the benchmark Sensex and Nifty 50 experiencing sharp intraday swings. Both indices fell nearly 1% at one point during the session but recovered most of their losses by the close. The 30-share Sensex ended 188 points, or 0.24%, lower at 77,966.35, while the NSE Nifty 50 settled at 24,435.95, declining 36 points, or 0.15%.

Advertisement

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

“Markets traded in a volatile range on Wednesday, extending their cautious tone amid renewed geopolitical concerns and mixed domestic factors. After a weak opening, the Nifty remained under pressure during the first half of the session and briefly slipped below the crucial 24,350 support level before staging a sharp recovery in the final hour. The index eventually settled at 24,435.95, down 0.15%, while the Sensex closed at 77,966.35, lower by 0.24%.

Investor sentiment remained subdued as Brent crude hovered around the $89 per barrel mark amid renewed tensions in the Middle East and fresh attacks on shipping, raising concerns over global energy supplies. Participants also remained cautious ahead of key domestic and US inflation data, which could provide fresh cues on the global interest-rate trajectory," said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

Advertisement

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today: Asian markets Asian markets traded higher on Wednesday, August 12, as investors took comfort from softer-than-expected US inflation data, which helped ease concerns over potential interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

South Korea’s Kospi emerged as the region’s strongest performer, jumping 4.48%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.83%, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.01%. In contrast, Hang Seng futures fell 0.87%, signalling some caution in the Hong Kong market despite the broader regional rally.

Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was the only major index among those tracked to trade lower, slipping 0.12%.

Gift Nifty today Gift Nifty was trading around the 24,423.50 level, down nearly 50 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat start for the Indian stock market indices.

Advertisement

Wall Street Wall Street’s benchmark indices closed mixed on Wednesday, August 12, as investors showed little enthusiasm despite July’s inflation data coming in largely in line with expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded within a 240-point range before ending almost unchanged. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq outperformed the 30-stock index, rising 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively.

The mid-week trading session remained subdued even as July’s inflation reading came in softer. Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation increased 0.1% month-on-month and 3.4% year-on-year.

Crude oil prices Oil prices declined by more than $1 on Thursday as analysts cut their forecasts for global oil demand in 2026, citing disruptions caused by the US-Israeli conflict with Iran. However, concerns over supply disruptions stemming from the conflict continued to limit the downside.

Advertisement

Brent crude futures fell $1.29, or 1.5%, to $87.69 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined $1.30, or 1.6%, to $81.97 a barrel.

Prices also came under pressure after US commercial crude inventories unexpectedly surged last week, recording their biggest weekly increase since January 2023, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). The rise was driven partly by a sharp decline in exports.

US-Iran war There was little indication of progress toward reopening the waterway, with US President Donald Trump asserting that Washington has “total control” over the strategic conduit.

US-Iran talks appear to have reached an impasse as both sides maintain their hardline positions. Washington continues to enforce a blockade of Iranian ports in an effort to increase economic pressure on Tehran. Pakistan, which has been facilitating mediation efforts, said the broader peace process had stalled, though the deadline for a US-Iran memorandum of understanding could still be extended.

Advertisement

The Middle East war, along with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and repeated attacks on energy infrastructure, including ports and refineries, has further tightened global crude and refined-product markets.

Q1 results FY27 Amid ongoing earnings season, more than 570 companies are scheduled to report their April-June quarter earnings on Thursday, 13 August.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, LG Electronics India, Honasa Consumer, Max Financial Services, General Insurance Corporation of India are among the companies to declare their Q1 results 2026 today.

Also Read | Stock recommendations for 13 August from MarketSmith India

Gold rate today Gold prices remained largely stable around $4,400 an ounce after softer-than-expected US inflation data eased immediate concerns over the Federal Reserve raising interest rates.

Bullion was little changed in early trading after climbing 0.9% on Wednesday, following data showing US consumer prices increased by just 0.1% month-on-month in July. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $4,403.02 an ounce.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.