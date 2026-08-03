From Gift Nifty to RBI MPC meeting: 8 key things that changed for Indian stock market overnight

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a higher note on Monday, 3 August amid US-Iran peace deal talks.

Asian markets mostly fell on Monday, while the US stock market witnessed a sharp rise.

On Friday, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their winning streak for a third straight session on Friday, July 31. The BSE Sensex advanced 166 points, or 0.21%, to settle at 78,094.64, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 66 points, or 0.27%, to finish at 24,383.60.

“Indian equity markets staged a strong rebound last week, recording their best weekly performance since April and recouping most of the previous week's losses as robust corporate earnings and improving global risk sentiment revived investor confidence. Despite persistent geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran, investors largely looked through the macro uncertainty, with earnings-driven buying, sectoral rotation and improving market breadth lifting benchmark indices. Markets maintained a positive bias throughout the week, supported by strengthening technical indicators and sustained institutional participation,” said Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today: Asian markets Asia-Pacific markets opened lower on Monday, with major indices trading in the red. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 1.43%, while the broader Topix slipped 1.45%. South Korea's Kospi plunged 4.57% at the open, and the small-cap Kosdaq fell 1.67%. Meanwhile, Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.36% in early trade.

Gift Nifty today Gift Nifty was trading around the 24,580 level, a premium of nearly 200 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock futures traded higher on Sunday evening as investors looked ahead to the July employment report and a packed earnings calendar in the first week of August. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained around 200 points, or 0.4%, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.5%. Nasdaq-100 futures outperformed, climbing 0.8%.

Wall Street ended Friday's session on a positive note, with the Dow Jones rising 276.97 points, or 0.53%, to close at 52,485.03. The S&P 500 advanced 0.7% to 7,489.72, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1% to settle at 25,373.85.

After the major US indices finished Friday near record levels, investors are now watching whether the factors that have powered the recent rally will continue to support further market gains.

Crude oil prices Oil prices fell after US President Donald Trump said fresh negotiations with Iran would commence on Monday, following his decision to cancel a planned military strike against the Islamic Republic.

Brent crude for October delivery dropped as much as 7.3% in early Asian trade after surging nearly 25% in July—its strongest monthly gain since March. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped below the $81-a-barrel mark.

RBI MPC meeting The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting will commence on Monday, August 3, with Governor Sanjay Malhotra scheduled to announce the policy outcome on August 5. Investors will closely monitor the central bank's assessment of inflation, economic growth, and its outlook on interest rates.

Most economists expect the RBI to leave the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, while adopting a cautious approach amid persistent global uncertainties and inflation risks stemming from the evolving situation in West Asia.

US-Iran war US President Donald Trump said on Sunday aboard Air Force One that he had called off a planned large-scale military strike on Iran after key Middle Eastern allies, including Saudi Arabia, urged the US to pursue a diplomatic solution. He said the operation was cancelled on the condition that efforts to secure a swift agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz continue, while calling on all sides to accelerate the negotiations.

Q1 results FY27 Amid ongoing earnings season, more than 90 companies are scheduled to report their April-June quarter earnings on Monday, 3 August.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), SBI Funds Management, Torrent Power, Nazara Technologies, Inox India are among the companies to declare their Q1 results 2026 today.

Also Read | Q1 results 2026: Airtel to LIC among firms to declare Q1 results next week

Gold rate today Gold prices edged higher after US President Donald Trump said fresh talks with Iran would resume later on Monday, boosting optimism that a breakthrough in the prolonged conflict could help ease energy-driven inflation.

Bullion traded near $4,070 an ounce after posting a 1% gain in July, marking its first monthly advance since February.

Despite the recent uptick, gold has declined by more than 20% since the US-Iran conflict erupted over five months ago. Elevated energy prices have fueled inflation concerns, increasing expectations that interest rates could remain higher for longer—a negative factor for non-yielding assets such as gold.