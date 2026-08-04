From Gift Nifty to RBI MPC meeting, crude oil prices: 8 key things that changed for Indian stock market overnight

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a muted note on Tuesday, 4 August, amid US-Iran talks uncertainty.

Asian markets mostly traded higher on Tuesday, while the US stock market rose slightly.

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On Monday, domestic equity benchmarks posted strong gains on Monday, August 3, extending their winning streak to a fourth straight session. The rally was driven by a sharp decline in crude oil prices, fuelled by optimism over a potential peace agreement between the United States and Iran. The BSE Sensex climbed 544 points, or 0.70%, to close at 78,639, while the NSE Nifty 50 surged 391 points, or 1.60%, to settle at 24,774.30.

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"Markets kicked off the week on a strong note on Monday, with benchmark indices extending their gains amid easing crude oil prices, encouraging quarterly earnings, and sustained buying in financial heavyweights. After a firm gap-up start, the Nifty traded with a positive bias throughout the session and gradually extended its gains before settling near the day's high.

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Investor sentiment improved after Brent crude prices declined sharply by nearly 5% following renewed optimism over diplomatic talks involving the US and Iran. Encouraging quarterly earnings from several companies, resilient auto sales data, and continued strength in the rupee further supported risk appetite. However, market participants remain watchful ahead of the RBI's monetary policy meeting and further developments on the global geopolitical front," said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today: Asian markets Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday, August 4, as investors weighed Wall Street's rebound against lingering concerns over tensions in West Asia and uncertainty about the sustainability of the AI-led market rally.

Trading was largely subdued across the region, with futures in Hong Kong and Australia remaining mostly unchanged. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.8%, while the Topix declined 0.5%. South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.9%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index bucked the trend, rising 0.48%.

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Gift Nifty today Gift Nifty was trading around the 24,628 level, a discount of nearly 21.40 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock futures edged higher on Monday night after Wall Street posted strong gains during the regular session, supported by easing oil prices and a rally in leading technology stocks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose around 83 points, or 0.2%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.1%. Nasdaq-100 futures also advanced 0.2%.

The major US indices ended Monday's session sharply higher, with the Dow Jones closing at a record high. Tech stocks led the rally, with Amazon crossing the $3 trillion market capitalisation mark for the first time. Shares of Nvidia, Meta Platforms, Alphabet, and Microsoft also recorded strong gains during the trading session.

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Also Read | Wall Street rallies, Dow closes at record on Iran talks optimism

Crude oil prices Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday after witnessing a sharp decline in the previous session, as concerns over potential supply disruptions from the Middle East persisted amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict. Investors remained cautious, with hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough appearing slim.

Brent crude futures for the front month climbed 0.7%, or $0.62, to $84.39 per barrel, recovering slightly after tumbling 7% on Monday to a three-week low.

Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 0.7%, or $0.61, to $80.95 per barrel after sliding more than 5% in the previous session, marking its lowest level in nearly a week.

RBI MPC meeting The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting will continue on Tuesday, 4 August, with RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra slated to announce the policy decision on August 5. The meeting began on Monday, August 3.

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Market participants will closely watch the central bank's commentary on inflation, economic growth, and the future trajectory of interest rates.

Economists largely expect the RBI to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, while maintaining a cautious stance amid ongoing global uncertainties and inflationary risks arising from the evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia.

US-Iran war US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he would refrain from launching fresh strikes on Iran for now as talks continue to end the conflict and resolve issues surrounding control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The crucial waterway serves as a key route for Gulf oil exports to global markets, with nearly 20% of the world's daily oil consumption passing through it before the conflict.

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However, on Monday, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei dismissed Trump's remarks, stating that no negotiations with the United States were underway and that no meetings had been scheduled.

Q1 results FY27 Amid ongoing earnings season, more than 130 companies are scheduled to report their April-June quarter earnings on Tuesday, 4 August.

Bharti Airtel, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa, BSE, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Bharti Hexacom, Kalyan Jewellers India, Marico are among the companies to declare their Q1 results 2026 today.

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Gold rate today Gold prices remained largely unchanged on Tuesday as investors weighed mixed signals surrounding potential US-Iran negotiations while awaiting a series of US employment reports that could provide fresh clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook.

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Spot gold was flat at $4,055.39 per ounce, while US gold futures edged up 0.6% to $4,055.10 per ounce.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.