From Gift Nifty to US-Iran war, crude oil prices: 7 key things that changed for Indian stock market overnight

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open flat on Wednesday, 12 August.

Asian markets opened mixed on Wednesday, meanwhile, US stock futures fell for second session straight.

On Tuesday, the Indian stock market closed sharply lower on Tuesday, August 11, as investors booked profits amid a rise in oil prices and continued uncertainty surrounding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the possibility of a US-Iran agreement.

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The Sensex declined 388 points, or 0.49%, to settle at 78,154.25, while the Nifty 50 dropped 112 points, or 0.46%, to close at 24,471.70.

"Markets traded under pressure on Tuesday, extending their cautious tone amid renewed geopolitical concerns and rising crude oil prices. After a weak opening, the Nifty remained in negative territory for most of the session, slipping below the 24,500 mark before settling at 24,471.70, down 0.46%.

Investor sentiment remained subdued amid a renewed rise in crude oil prices, with Brent crude moving towards the $90 per barrel mark as hopes of an early US-Iran agreement faded. Higher crude prices have revived concerns over imported inflation, the rupee, and corporate margins. Weak global cues and profit booking following the recent rally further weighed on market sentiment," said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today: Asian markets Asian equities traded mixed but largely higher on Wednesday, August 12, as investors remained focused on the key US consumer price index (CPI) data due later in the day, along with developments in the ongoing West Asia negotiations.

South Korea emerged as the regional outperformer, with the Kospi gaining 2.44% in intraday trade after rising 1.5% earlier. Japanese equities, which resumed trading following a public holiday, posted modest gains, with the Nikkei 225 up 0.076% and the broader Topix advancing 0.34%.

Meanwhile, Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.52%.

Gift Nifty today Gift Nifty was trading around the 24,546.50 level, up nearly 6 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US benchmark indices extended their losing streak to a second session on Tuesday, August 11, as continued weakness in technology stocks weighed on sentiment, while rising crude oil prices added to market pressure.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated more than 430 points from its intraday peak to finish 180 points lower. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also surrendered their early gains, ending the session down 0.3% and 0.6%, respectively.

The key market trigger in today’s session will be the release of the US consumer price inflation (CPI) data for July, which investors will closely track for cues on the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate outlook.

Crude oil prices Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, supported by growing uncertainty over a potential US-Iran peace agreement and attacks on two vessels that raised concerns over possible disruptions to oil supplies from the Middle East. The gains came despite industry data indicating an increase in US crude inventories.

Brent crude futures rose 72 cents, or 0.81%, to $89.63 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude advanced 71 cents, or 0.85%, to $83.91 a barrel.

Both benchmarks ended more than $1 higher in the previous session, reaching their highest closing levels since July 31. The gains followed a roughly 5% surge on Monday, as optimism over a possible peace agreement between the US and Iran weakened.

US-Iran war The United States and Iran-aligned Houthi forces in Yemen reported separate attacks on shipping vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Iran’s top security official, Mohsen Rezaei, said the strategically important Strait of Hormuz would remain closed until Washington agreed to Tehran’s conditions for ending the war. These demands include the unfreezing of Iranian assets and an end to other conflicts across the region.

Q1 results FY27 Amid ongoing earnings season, more than 470 companies are scheduled to report their April-June quarter earnings on Wednesday, 12 August.

Hindustan Aeronautics, Grasim Industries, Tata Motors, Lenskart Solutions, GMR Airports, IRCTC, Ircon International are among the companies to declare their Q1 results 2026 today.

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Gold rate today Gold prices remained largely steady as traders assessed the possibility of an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while also awaiting US inflation data for indications on the Federal Reserve’s future interest-rate decisions.

Bullion traded around $4,370 an ounce in early deals after retreating from a two-month high on Tuesday, when it closed 0.5% lower.

Spot gold slipped 0.1% to $4,367.56 an ounce, while silver gained 0.1% to $64.72 an ounce.

(With inputs from agencies)