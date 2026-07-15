From Gift Nifty, US inflation, IBM shares to Kospi’s rally: 8 key things that changed for Indian stock market overnight

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a muted note Wednesday, following gains in global markets, despite cautiousness over the escalating US-Iran war.

Asian markets rallied, while the US stock market ended higher overnight, lifted by gains in banks and semiconductor stocks.

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On Tuesday, the Indian stock market ended lower, weighed down by rising geopolitical tensions and elevated crude oil prices.

The Sensex declined 561.46 points, or 0.72%, to close at 77,054.94, while the Nifty 50 settled 158.95 points, or 0.66%, lower at 24,052.05.

“Indian equities are expected to trade sideways with some volatility expected in the near term amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, Brent crude prices remaining above $85 per barrel and weak global cues. With the Q1 results season gathering pace, stock-specific action is likely to dominate, while investors will closely monitor key global macro data,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

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Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

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Asian Markets Asian markets traded higher on Wednesday, following overnight rally on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.30% and the Topix gained 0.23%. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 5.51%, while the Kosdaq rallied 5.08%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 24,049 level, a premium of nearly 25 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a mildly positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended higher on Tuesday as strong earnings from banks and a cooler-than-expected inflation report boosted sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.02 points, or 0.02%, to 52,508.66, while the S&P 500 gained 28.55 points, or 0.38%, to 7,543.89. The Nasdaq Composite closed 233.83 points, or 0.90%, higher at 26,107.01.

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Nvidia stock price rallied 4.06%, AMD shares gained 2.57%, Intel shares surged 4.50%, Micron Technology shares jumped 4.92%, SK Hynix ADR skyrocketed 27.29%, Microsoft share price fell 1.55%, Apple stock price eased 0.77%, Tesla stock price rose 0.36%, while IBM shares crashed 25.21%.

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US-Iran War US President Donald Trump reimposed a naval blockade of all Iranian ports and threatened to hit power plants and bridges next week unless Tehran resumes negotiations. The US military also carried out a fresh round of strikes against Iran for a fourth consecutive day. Meanwhile, Iran says it has again closed the Strait of Hormuz after hostilities reignited last week.

US Inflation US consumer inflation slowed more than expected in June. The Consumer Price Index increased by a still-high 3.5% in the 12 months through June after surging 4.2% in May. The CPI fell 0.4% over the month after advancing 0.5% in May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI rising 3.8% YoY and dipping 0.1% on a monthly basis.

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IBM Shares IBM share price plunged over 25% after the company released disappointing preliminary second-quarter results. The US tech giant said it had “faltered” in keeping pace with a shift in corporate spending from software to data-center infrastructure and would take a big earnings hit in the second quarter.

IBM said it expects Q2 revenue to rise just 1% to $17.2 billion, compared with analysts’ estimate of $17.86 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

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Gold Rate Today Gold prices steadied after US inflation came in lower than expected. Spot gold price was little changed at $4,054.36 an ounce, while silver prices rose 0.2% to $58.80 an ounce.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices rose as President Donald Trump reimposed a naval blockade on all Iranian ports. Brent oil price rose 1.72% to $86.19 a barrel, while WTI crude rallied 1.4% to $80.40 a barrel.

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(With inputs from Agencies)

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.