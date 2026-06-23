From Gift Nifty, US-Iran deal, bond yields to oil prices: 10 key things that changed for Indian stock market overnight

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open flat on Tuesday, following mixed cues from global markets, as investors remain cautious about the US-Iran peace deal.

Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market ended mixed overnight, amid rising expectations of US interest rate hikes.

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On Monday, the Indian stock market ended higher as reports of progress in US-Iran peace talks and a decline in crude oil prices bolstered investor risk appetite.

The Sensex gained 291.17 points, or 0.38%, to close at 77,094.07, while the Nifty 50 settled 89.80 points, or 0.37%, higher at 24,102.90.

“Indian equities are expected to maintain a positive bias, supported by progress in the US-Iran negotiations, firm global cues, lower crude oil prices. Ongoing discussions in Switzerland have raised expectations of a formal peace framework and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, improving global sentiment and easing concerns around energy prices,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

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Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

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Asian Markets Asian markets traded mostly lower as oil prices regained strength and expectations of interest rate hike increased. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.36%, while the Topix declined 0.44%. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.54%, while the Kosdaq tanked 3.43%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 24,149 level, a premium of nearly 26 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a mildly positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended mixed on Monday, weighed down by declines in the megacap technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 148.01 points, or 0.29%, to 51,712.71, while the S&P 500 declined 27.79 points, or 0.37%, to 7,472.79. The Nasdaq Composite closed 351.33 points, or 1.32%, lower at 26,166.60.

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Nvidia stock price fell 0.97%, AMD shares rallied 2.65%, Broadcom share price plunged 4.67%, Apple stock price eased 0.34%, Microsoft shares declined 3.18%, Amazon shares tanked 4.75%, Alphabet shares dropped 5.08%, Tesla stock price gained 1.14%, while SpaceX shares tumbled 16.43%.

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US-Iran Peace Talks US President Donald Trump said that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons is more important than concerns over global economic fallout, including the risk of a worldwide depression. Earlier, the US issued a 60-day license to Iran allowing the Islamic Republic to sell oil on the international market.

India Core Sector Data The growth of India’s eight core sectors slowed to a seven-month low of 0.5% in May 2026 due to contraction in the coal and petroleum sectors. The core sectors’ growth was 1.8% in April 2026 and 1.2% in May 2025.

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Japan PMI Japan’s manufacturing sector sustained robust growth in June. The S&P Global flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) edged up to 54.9 in June from 54.5 in May, rebounding closer to April’s 55.1 that marked the strongest expansion since January 2022.

Japan Bond Yields Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose amid speculation of rate hikes to address yen weakness. The two-year yield increased 0.5 bps to 1.41%, while the five-year yield rose 0.5 bps to 1.91%. The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was flat after rising 1 bp to 2.680% earlier in the session.

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Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices rebounded on tempered optimism over the US-Iran peace talks. Brent crude futures gained 0.19% to $78.05 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate rose to $74.15 a barrel, up 0.39%.

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Gold Rate Today Gold prices were steady as investors assessed US-Iran peace talks, while rising expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December weighed on the metal. Spot gold price was steady at $4,191.09 per ounce, while US gold futures for August delivery rose 0.2% to $4,208.40. Spot silver prices fell 0.4% to $64.92 per ounce.

Dollar The US dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 101.04, close to its highest since May last year. The Japanese yen was flat against the dollar at 161.55 yen, while the British pound was flat at $1.3247.

(With inputs from Agencies)

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.