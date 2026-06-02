From Gift Nifty, US-Iran talks, gold rates to oil prices: 10 key things that changed for Indian stock market overnight

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Tuesday, following weak cues from global markets, as investors remain cautious about uncertainty over the US-Iran peace talks.

Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market ended higher overnight, with Nasdaq and S&P hitting record closing highs.

Advertisement

On Monday, the Indian stock market extended losses for the fourth consecutive trading session, amid lingering concerns over elevated crude prices and the lack of an outcome on the US-Iran war.

The Sensex crashed 508.40 points, or 0.68%, to close at 74,267.34, while the Nifty 50 settled 165.15 points, or 0.70%, lower at 23,382.60.

“Indian equities are expected to remain range-bound with a marginal negative bias in the near term amid persistent Foreign Institutional Investor selling and ongoing uncertainty around global macro developments. With the Q4FY26 earnings season largely concluded and broader markets reporting stronger earnings growth, focus is likely to remain on stock-specific opportunities in the midcap space,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Advertisement

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded lower on Tuesday, amid renewed uncertainty over the US-Iran peace talks. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.52%, while the Topix declined 0.98%. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.32% and the Kosdaq plunged 2.5%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 23,312 level, a discount of nearly 150 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended with modest gains on Monday, led by a rally in technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46.42 points, or 0.09%, to 51,078.88, while the S&P 500 gained 19.90 points, or 0.26%, to 7,599.96. The Nasdaq Composite closed 114.19 points, or 0.42%, higher at 27,086.81.

Advertisement

Nvidia stock price jumped 6.26%, Microsoft shares gained 2.28%, Amazon share price declined 3.47%, Apple stock price dropped 1.84%, AMD shares fell 1.16%, Intel share price plunged 4.67%, Alphabet shares shed 1.02% and Meta share price tanked 5.07%.

Qualcomm shares tumbled 8.8%, Micron shares rallied 6.6%, ServiceNow shares spiked 9.2%, IBM stock price surged 7.6% and Tesla stock price slipped 4.57%.

Also Read | Raja Venkatraman recommends two stocks for 2 June

US-Iran War As the United States claimed rapid progress in the peace deal with Iran to end war in the Middle East, Tehran reportedly suspended all peace talks in protest against Israel’s actions in Lebanon and the military operation call to target southern quarters of Beirut

India-US Trade Deal India and the US are closing in on the first tranche of a bilateral trade agreement (BTA), with both sides signalling that only minor issues remain before finalization, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said.

Advertisement

India Fiscal Deficit India’s fiscal deficit surged to ₹3.62 lakh crore in April, nearly doubling from a year earlier. The fiscal deficit in April reached 21.4% of the ₹16.96 lakh crore budget target for FY27. Fiscal deficit in April 2025 stood at ₹1.86 lakh crore.

IIP Data India’s industrial output, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), grew 4.9% YoY in April. The release marks the debut of the new IIP series with 2022-23 as the base year. The factory output expanded by 5.7% in April 2025.

Also Read | Stock recommendations for 2 June from MarketSmith India

Gold Rate Today Gold prices were steady, as investors parsed a partial ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel and awaited further details on US-Iran peace talks. Spot gold price was unchanged at $4,484.49 per ounce, while US gold futures gained 0.2% to $4,514.30. Spot silver price rose 0.2% to $74.92 per ounce.

Advertisement

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices held on to most of the previous session’s sharp gains amid uncertainty over US-Iran ceasefire talks and the potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures rose 0.06% to $95.04 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate fell 0.18% to $91.99 a barrel.

Dollar The US dollar steadied as markets await the outcome of the Middle East peace talks. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers, was flat at 99.17, Reuters reported. The euro was 0.03% higher at $1.1634 and sterling gained 0.07% to $1.346. The Japanese yen was 0.02% lower at 159.66 per dollar.

(With inputs from Agencies)

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.