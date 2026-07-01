From Gift Nifty, US-Iran talks to fall in Japanese Yen: 8 key things that changed for Indian stock market overnight

The Indian stock market is expected to open flat on Wednesday, tracking cues from global markets.

Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market continued to rally overnight.

On Tuesday, the Indian stock market ended lower, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing below 23,900 level.

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The Sensex declined 249.70 points, or 0.33%, to close at 76,478.67, while the Nifty 50 settled 80.50 points, or 0.34%, lower at 23,865.75.

Also Read | How Indian stock market is expected to trade today

“Indian equities are expected to witness a mixed trend amid geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia. Although ceasefire negotiations continue in Qatar, recent military strikes have dampened expectations of a durable truce, keeping investor sentiment cautious despite lower crude oil prices,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today: Asian Markets Asian markets traded on a mixed note on Wednesday. Japan led the gains, with the Nikkei 225 climbing 1.79% and the broader Topix advancing 1.07%. In South Korea, the Kospi rose 1.52%, while the small-cap Kosdaq slipped 0.42%.

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Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was largely flat, edging 0.05% lower. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were at 22,990, indicating a stronger opening compared with the previous close of 22,881.02.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 23,994 level, a discount of nearly 16 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street Wall Street ended June on a strong note on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posting their biggest quarterly gains since 2020, as investor optimism over economic resilience and corporate earnings outweighed concerns surrounding the Middle East conflict. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also recorded its strongest quarterly performance since 2022.

The major indexes also closed higher on the day, with the Dow notching a record closing high for the second consecutive session. Technology stocks led the rally among S&P 500 sectors, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index surged 3.9%.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 136.46 points, or 0.26%, to close at 52,319.20. The S&P 500 climbed 58.93 points, or 0.79%, to 7,499.36, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 393.58 points, or 1.52%, to end at 26,213.72.

US-Iran Talks Investor sentiment has recently been supported by growing optimism that efforts to bring the Iran conflict to a lasting end are making progress, despite ongoing military tensions.

On June 17, Iran and the U.S. signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the four-month-long conflict. However, renewed exchanges of fire over the weekend have cast doubt on the agreement. Adding to the uncertainty, a Qatari official was quoted as saying by Reuters that a senior US envoys currently in Doha are not expected to hold a high-level meeting with Iranian officials.

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Fall in Japanese Yen The Japanese yen slid to a fresh 40-year low against the US dollar on Wednesday, while Dow futures edged lower on Tuesday night after the 30-stock index recorded its strongest first-half performance in five years.

The yen weakened to 162.28 per dollar, according to LSEG data, extending its losses from the previous session as traders remained watchful for any potential intervention by Japanese authorities.

Gold Rate Today Gold traded above the $4,000-an-ounce mark as investors assessed the outlook for US monetary policy after a fresh batch of economic data. The precious metal has declined about 24% since the Iran conflict erupted in late February, slipping below key technical support levels, including the 200-day moving average that is widely viewed as a gauge of long-term momentum.

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Spot gold was largely unchanged at $4,013.75 an ounce, while silver gained 1.2% to trade at $58.98 an ounce.

Crude Oil Prices Oil prices edged higher in early trading on Wednesday after reports that Iran would not hold talks with US envoys, raising fresh concerns over the fragile interim ceasefire between the two nations following their four-month-long conflict.

Brent crude futures gained 50 cents, or 0.69%, to $73.45 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude advanced 63 cents, or 0.91%, to $70.13 a barrel.

Also Read | Wall Street’s best quarter in six years will be a hard act to follow

Dollar The US dollar strengthened on Tuesday, sending the Japanese yen to its weakest level since 1986 and fuelling speculation that Japanese authorities may be nearing direct market intervention.

The greenback touched a high of 162.66 yen during the session and was last trading 0.4% higher at 162.59 yen. The dollar has been supported by growing market expectations of another interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Persistent inflation above the Fed's target, continued economic resilience, and the central bank's latest quarterly projections—which showed that nine of the 19 policymakers expect another rate increase before the end of the year—have reinforced the currency's strength.

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(With inputs from Agencies)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Authors Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content. Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.