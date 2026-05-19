From Gift Nifty, US-Iran war, oil prices to bond yields: 10 key things that changed for Indian stock market overnight

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a cautious note Tuesday, following mixed cues from global markets.

Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended mostly lower overnight, amid profit-booking in technology stocks.

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On Monday, the Indian stock market ended flat with a positive bias, staging a smart rebound from the day’s lows, amid buying in select heavyweights.

The Sensex closed 77.05 points, or 0.10%, higher at 75,315.04, while the Nifty 50 settled 6.45 points, or 0.03%, higher at 23,649.95.

“While signals from key sectors such as banking and IT remain mixed, we continue to recommend a stock-specific approach. Traders may focus on sectors like pharma, healthcare, energy, and metals for long opportunities, while crude-sensitive and rate-sensitive sectors could remain under pressure in the near term,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

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Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded mixed as oil prices fell on hopes of easing US-Iran war. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.22%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.68%, while the Topix rallied 1.16%. South Korea’s Kospi declined 1.06% and the Kosdaq was flat. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.

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Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 23,674 level, a premium of nearly 16 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended mixed on Monday as investors took some profits in technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 159.95 points, or 0.32%, to 49,686.12, while the S&P 500 fell 5.45 points, or 0.07%, to 7,403.05. The Nasdaq Composite closed 134.41 points, or 0.51%, lower at 26,090.73.

Nvidia stock price declined 1.33%, Microsoft shares rose 0.38%, Amazon share price gained 0.27%, Apple stock price fell 0.80%, and Tesla stock price slipped 2.90%. Dominion Energy shares jumped 9.4%, NextEra shares fell 4.6% and Regeneron share price tumbled 9.8%.

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US-Iran War US President Donald Trump said he had paused a planned attack against Iran after Tehran sent a peace proposal to Washington, and that there was now a “very good chance” of reaching a deal limiting Iran's nuclear program.

Japan GDP Japan’s economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the first quarter. Japan’s real gross domestic product (GDP) increased an annualised 2.1%, outstripping the median market forecast for a 1.7% gain and a revised 0.8% rise in the previous October-December quarter. On a QoQ basis, the economy grew 0.5% compared with the median market forecast for a 0.4% gain.

Fuel Price Hike Petrol and diesel prices were increased by 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, the second increase in less than a week. Petrol price was hiked to ₹98.64 a litre from ₹97.77 per litre in the national capital. Diesel now costs ₹91.58 a litre against ₹90.67 previously.

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Bond Yields Global bonds steadied and the yields fell amid drop in oil prices. Yields on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note eased from a more than one-year high to 4.5974%, while the two-year yield was down slightly to 4.0564%. Japanese government bond yields were down across the curve, after hitting record highs in the previous session.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices fell more than 2% after Donald Trump said he had paused a planned attack on Iran. Brent futures for July delivery fell 2.25% to $109.58 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery declined 0.98% to $107.60.

Gold Rate Today Gold prices were steady amid a weak dollar and as the prospect of a US-Iran ceasefire deal eased some inflationary concerns. Spot gold price was steady at $4,565.40 per ounce, while US gold futures for June delivery gained 0.2% to $4,567.90. Spot silver fell 0.3% to $77.58 per ounce.

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Dollar The dollar was steady amid easing fears of an escalation in the war. The US dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, held steady at 99.026. Against the yen, the US dollar was flat at 158.895 yen. The euro was flat at $1.1650, while the British pound was down 0.1% at $1.3427. Against the Chinese yuan, the US dollar held steady at 6.798 yuan in offshore trade, Reuters reported.

(With inputs from Reuters)

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.