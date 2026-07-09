From Gift Nifty, US-Iran war, oil prices to bond yields: 10 key things that changed for Indian stock market overnight

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to witness short-covering on Thursday after a sharp selloff in the previous session amid escalating US-Iran war in the Middle East and surging crude oil prices.

Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market ended mixed overnight after renewed tensions over the Middle East war.

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On Wednesday, the Indian stock market crashed amid sharp selloff across the board, following the escalation of the US-Iran war and rising crude oil prices.

The Sensex tanked 1,677.12 points, or 2.15%, to close at 76,503.60, while the Nifty 50 settled 516.65 points, or 2.12%, lower at 23,882.05.

“Market participants will closely monitor progress between the US and Iran, along with the security of shipping routes, as these are expected to remain the key drivers of crude oil prices and overall market sentiment in the near term,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

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Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded mixed on Thursday amid renewed US-Iran tensions and higher crude oil prices. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 2.17% and the Topix rose 0.54%. South Korea’s Kospi rallied 2.97% after falling into a bear market the day before, while the Kosdaq jumped 4.17%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.

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Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 23,990 level, a premium of nearly 78 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended mixed on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said an interim deal aimed at ending the war with Iran was “over,” sending crude oil prices sharply higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.09% to 52,348.39, while the S&P 500 fell 0.28% to end the session at 7,482.71. The Nasdaq closed 0.20% higher at 25,870.65.

Nvidia stock price rallied 3.65%, Microsoft shares fell 1.41%, Broadcom shares jumped 4.83%, Meta Platforms share price declined 2.02%, Alphabet shares dropped 1.35%, Apple stock price rose 0.88%, Tesla stock price shed 2.23%, and SpaceX shares eased 0.81%.

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US-Iran War The US military said it was launching fresh strikes on Iran aimed at keeping the critical Strait of Hormuz open to traffic, hours after President Donald Trump declared that an interim agreement to end the war was “over.”

US Fed Meeting Minutes Some US Federal Reserve officials saw reasons to hike rates at the central bank’s June policy meeting given elevated inflation on fallout from the Middle East war, minutes of the meeting showed. Coupled with steady job market conditions, “a few participants commented that, in light of these developments, there was a case for raising the target range for the federal funds rate,” AFP reported.

IMF Cuts Global Growth Forecast The International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its 2026 global economic growth forecast to 3.0% from 3.1% in its April forecast, saying an AI boom has not fully offset the fallout from war in the Middle East. The IMF said India remains among the fastest growing major economies, but cut India’s GDP growth forecast to 6.4% for fiscal year 2027, a tad slower than the 6.5% projected in April.

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Treasury Yields US Treasury yields rose to multi-week highs as crude oil prices jumped. The benchmark 10-year yield advanced to a seven-week peak of 4.597% during the session, while the 30-year bond yields also hit their highest in seven weeks, and were up 2.4 bps at 5.067%. The yield on 2-year notes climbed to two-week highs of 4.235%.

The benchmark 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yield hit a 30-year high, as rising oil prices rekindled inflation concerns. The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 bps to 2.880%, the highest since September 1996. The two-year yield increased 1 bp to 1.44%, and the five-year yield rose 1 bp to 1.995%.

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Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices extended rally after the US launched fresh strikes against Iran, raising risks for energy supplies from the Middle East. Brent crude oil price gained 1.03% to $78.82 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.98% to $74.24.

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Gold Rate Today Gold prices fell after hitting a one-week low in the previous session amid reignited concerns over higher inflation and interest rates. Spot gold price fell 0.3% to $4,066.24 per ounce, while US gold futures for August delivery were down 0.1% at $4,077. Spot silver prices eased 0.3% to $58.13 per ounce.

Dollar The US dollar held firm against most major currencies. The US dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six peers, was little changed at 100.96. The dollar fetched 162.41 yen, hovering near the strongest level since July 1, Reuters reported. The euro and the British pound were largely flat and traded at $1.1426 and $1.3392, respectively.

(With inputs from Agencies)

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.