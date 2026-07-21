From Gift Nifty, US-Iran war, oil prices to gold rates: 8 key things that changed for Indian stock market overnight

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Tuesday, following mixed cues from global markets, as investors remain cautious amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended lower overnight, ahead of major earnings announcements.

On Monday, the Indian stock market ended lower as escalating US-Iran war continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

The Sensex declined 442.93 points, or 0.57%, to close at 77,708.52, while the Nifty 50 settled 95.80 points, or 0.39%, lower at 24,238.50.

“Despite the choppiness in the benchmark index, rotational buying across sectors and the resilience of the broader markets continue to offer ample stock-specific trading opportunities. We therefore recommend maintaining a cautious ‘buy-on-dips’ approach, focusing on relatively stronger stocks while adhering to disciplined risk and position management,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.03%, while the Topix gained 1.04%. South Korea’s Kospi rallied 1.06% while the Kosdaq declined 0.99%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 24,154 level, a discount of nearly 105 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended lower on Monday as investors awaited for earnings reports due from major technology companies later in the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 307.16 points, or 0.59%, to 51,839.26, while the S&P 500 fell 14.41 points, or 0.19%, to 7,443.28. The Nasdaq Composite closed 12.17 points, or 0.05%, lower at 25,508.07.

Nvidia stock price rose 0.23%, AMD shares rose 1.58%, Microsoft share price gained 2.15%, Apple stock price declined 2.14%, Tesla stock price slipped 2.96%, and SpaceX shares dropped 3.34%.

Also Read | Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 21 July

US-Iran War Two oil tankers caught fire after explosions while attempting to transit the southern route of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said, adding the strait would remain closed as long as the US actions in the region continued, Reuters reported. The Guards also said they had targeted US military systems in Bahrain, including a radar and air defence system in Muharraq.

Core Sector Growth Production growth of nine core infrastructure sectors rose to a five-month high of 5% in June. The core sectors’ growth was 1.1% in June 2025 and 3.2% in May 2026.

Also Read | Stock recommendations for 21 July from MarketSmith India

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices softened on reports of mediation efforts between the US and Iran. Brent crude futures fell 0.37% to $88.89 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery was steady at $82.47 a barrel.

Gold Rate Today Gold prices were steady as traders monitored the developments over the US-Iran war in the Middle East. Spot gold price was little changed at $4,008.83 an ounce, while silver prices fell 0.2% to $56.31 an ounce.

Dollar The US dollar hovered near a one-week high. The US dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six peers, was steady at 100.96, near its highest level since July 15. Against the yen, the dollar was largely flat at 162.50 yen, Reuters reported. The euro was also little changed at $1.1415, while the British pound held firm at $1.3434.