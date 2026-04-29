From Gift Nifty, US tech stocks to crude oil prices: 8 key things that changed for Indian stock market overnight

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open flat on Wednesday, following mixed cues from global markets.
Asian markets fell, while the US stock market ended lower, with the Nasdaq suffering its biggest daily percentage loss in a month.
On Tuesday, the Indian stock market ended lower, weighed down by profit booking in banking heavyweights.
The Sensex declined 416.72 points, or 0.54%, to close at 76,886.91, while the Nifty 50 settled 97.00 points, or 0.40%, lower at 23,995.70.
“We recommend maintaining a cautious stance on the index and continuing with a sector- and theme-specific approach. Our preference remains for energy, metals, capital market, and pharma stocks for long positions, while keeping position sizes in check,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:
Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday, following overnight losses on Wall Street. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.39%, while the Kosdaq traded flat. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening. Japan markets are closed for a holiday.
Gift Nifty was trading around 24,089 level, a premium of nearly 20 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat start for the Indian stock market indices.
US stock market ended lower on Tuesday, as renewed concerns over the artificial intelligence boom weighed on technology stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25.86 points, or 0.05%, to 49,141.93, while the S&P 500 declined 35.11 points, or 0.49%, to 7,138.80. The Nasdaq Composite closed 223.30 points, or 0.90%, lower at 24,663.80.
Nvidia, AMD and Broadcom shares dropped between 1.6% and 4.4%, while CoreWeave shares slid 5.8% and Oracle stock price declined 4.1%. Microsoft share price gained 1.04%, Apple stock price rose 1.15%, while Tesla stock price fell 0.70%.
US President Donald Trump has instructed aides to prepare for an extended blockade of Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing US officials.
The United Arab Emirates announced that it was quitting the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), effective May 1. Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed al-Mazrouei clarified that the UAE chose to withdraw from OPEC at a time when the move would have minimal impact on other oil-producing members of the group.
Gold prices were steady as investors awaited US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments amid stalled peace talks. Spot gold price rose 0.1% to $4,598.45 per ounce, while US gold futures for June delivery gained 0.1% to $4,612.10. Spot silver price rose 0.1% to $73.12 per ounce.
Crude oil prices rose as investors focused on the next steps for US-Iran peace talks. Brent crude oil price rose 0.31% to $111.60 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 0.19% to $100.12.
The dollar firmed ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar held to a small overnight gain and steadied at 98.57. The euro last bought $1.1716 while sterling was little changed at $1.3523. The Japanese yen was last little changed at 159.55 against the dollar.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.