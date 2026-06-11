From gold rush to cash-out: Why investors hit pause on gold ETFs

Gold exchange‑traded funds (ETFs) have gone from being one of the market's hottest trades to witnessing their first monthly outflow in more than a year.
After attracting bumper inflows of ₹1.29 trillion in 2018, gold ETFs witnessed a period of cooling off. Appetite roared back in 2025, as soaring gold and a search for diversification brought investors back in droves. A scramble for the ultimate safe haven drove blockbuster inflows through December and January.
How the tide has turned—by February, the frantic rush had slowed to a crawl, and by May, the momentum vanished. In May, investors cashed out a whopping ₹725.04 crore, the first monthly outflow since April 2025, when a mere ₹5.82 crore trickled out, Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) data showed. As risk appetite returned, many gold investors booked profits and shifted money into equities.