From GRSE, BDL to Solar Industries- 10 Nifty 500 stocks that jumped over 50% in H1CY25; do you own any?

Indian stock market benchmark Nifty 50 wrapped the first half of the calendar year 2025 (H1CY25) with a decent gain of 7.5 per cent, defying geopolitical tensions and persisting concerns over a trade war triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

On the other hand, the broader Nifty 500 index has gained 5 per cent this year so far, with 14 stocks surging over 50 per cent.

Let's take a look at 10 stocks that gained the most in the Nifty 500 index in H1CY25.

10 stocks that surged over 50% in H1CY25 Garden Reach Shipbuilders (GRSE) The defence stock has soared 86 per cent this year so far. After hitting a 52-week low of ₹1,184.90 on March 3, it hit a 52-week high of ₹3,538.40 on June 23 this year.

Solar Industries Solar Industries India share price has gained 79 per cent year-to-date (YTD), hitting a 52-week high of ₹17,820 on June 30. It hit a 52-week low of ₹8,482.50 on February 28 this year.

Bharat Dynamics (BDL) BDL, one of the major defence stocks of the country, soared 73 per cent in H1CY25, hitting a fresh 52-week high of ₹2,096.60 on May 30 and a 52-week low of ₹890 on November 18 last year.

Godfrey Phillips The cigarettes and tobacco products company has seen a robust gain of 72 per cent YTD, hitting a 52-week high of ₹9,645.50 on June 30. It plumbed a 52-week low of ₹3,950.05 on 10 July last year.

Narayana Hrudaya The healthcare stock jumped 70 per cent in the first half of the year, hitting a 52-week high of ₹2,370.20 on 27 June and a 52-week low of ₹1,171 on 19 August.

Redington This mid-cap stock has jumped 63 per cent this year so far. It hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹334.80 on 30 June this year and a 52-week low of ₹158.61 on 25 October last year.

Anupam Rasayan India The speciality chemicals stock jumped 58 per cent in the first half of the year, hitting a 52-week high of ₹1,155 on 24 June after hitting a 52-week low of ₹601 on 28 February this year.

RBL Bank After hitting a 52-week low of ₹146.10 on 20 January this year, this private bank stock has rebounded sharply, gaining 57 per cent year-to-date. It hit a 52-week high of ₹270.39 on 28 June last year.

Aditya Birla Capital The NBFC stock scaled a fresh 52-week high of ₹278.09 on 30 June this year after hitting a 52-week low of ₹149.01 on 17 February. It surged 55 per cent in H1CY25.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings The NBFC stock has gained 55 per cent YTD. It hit a 52-week high of ₹2,198.70 on 30 June this year and a 52-week low of ₹1,276 on 27 June last year.

