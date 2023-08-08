From HDFC Bank to Coforge: Yes Securities recommends 10 stocks to buy for August4 min read 08 Aug 2023, 02:14 PM IST
Stock market today: Yes Securities analysts optimistic about Indian market. Recommended large cap stocks: Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Axis Bank, Tata Steel. Recommended mid cap stocks: Federal Bank, Tata Power, Engineers India, Coforge, Balkrishna Ind.
Stocks to Buy: The ongoing earnings season is going on well, according to statistics from the companies that account for 55% of the market capitalization of the NSE500. Adjusted profit after tax (APAT) has increased 35% year over year (YoY). While earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBIDTA), ex-Financials, increased 30% on year, Profit before tax (PBT) increased by 38% year over year. 1.5% yoy revenue increase was below expectations due to declining commodity prices and subpar rural demand. The management comments that says rural areas are improving is encouraging.
