Over the recent months, inflation has dropped. Given the robust US job market, the Euro region's resiliency, and the global supply chain index's pre-pandemic levels, analysts at Yes Securities feel this is more a result of supply restoration than demand destruction. This is a reassuring indication that rate hikes will shortly come to an end, which gives us confidence. 20 out of the 23 corporations studied by Bloomberg may lower rates in 2024, indicating that the cycle of rate increases in India has undoubtedly ended.