From IDFC First Bank, Bank of Maharashtra to Eternal— These are the top most traded stocks on the NSE today

Most traded stocks today: A day after suffering sharp losses of over 1%, the Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, witnessed healthy buying interest on Wednesday, February 25, amid buying in IT, auto, metal, and pharma counters, tracking positive global cues.

The Sensex jumped over 700 points, while the Nifty 50 climbed by 1% to 25,652 during the session. Sectors such as Nifty IT, Metal, and Auto jumped more than 2% each.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, IDFC First Bank, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Nippon India Silver ETF, Eternal, Ola Electric, and Bank of Maharashtra were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE by 12:30 pm.

SAIL, IRFC, Suzlon, YES Bank, Filatex Fashions, Tata Steel, Nippon India ETF Gold Bees, Nippon India ETF Nifty IT, DEE Development Engineers, SEPC, Yatra Online, and Central Bank of India were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

Some top top most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: Over 12 crore shares of the company had changed hands by 12:30 pm, as the telecom stock declined by half a per cent in a positive market. If the stock ends lower, it will be its fifth consecutive session of losses. This month so far, the stock has fallen nearly 3%, looking set to snap its five-month winning streak.

IDFC First Bank: Nearly 6 crore shares of the company had changed hands by 12:30 pm. The banking stock declined by more than 1% during the session, a day after it said it had paid 100% of the principal and interest to the relevant departments of the Haryana Government as claimed, which works out to a net amount of ₹583 crore.

Eternal: Nearly 5 crore shares of the new-age tech firm had changed hands by 12:30 pm on Wednesday. The stock traded in the red, falling over 1% during the session, and looking set to extend losses for the seventh consecutive session. On a monthly basis, the stock has dropped 8% so far in February, marking the fifth consecutive month of declines.

Ola Electric Mobility: Over 4 crore shares of the company had changed hands as the stock hit its 52-week low of ₹24.82. However, it recovered and traded 2% up at ₹25.62 around 12:30 pm on the NSE. The stock is down 21% this month so far, looking set to extend losses for the fifth consecutive month.

Bank of Maharashtra: Over 4 crore shares of the bank had changed hands by 12:30 pm, as the stock jumped 4% to its 52-week high of ₹74.80. The PSU banking stock has jumped 13% so far in February and is set to extend gains for the third consecutive month.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.