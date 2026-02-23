From IDFC First Bank to Ola Electric Mobility— These are the top most traded stocks on the NSE today

Most traded stocks today: The Indian stock market saw healthy buying interest on Monday, February 23, amid positive global cues after the US Supreme Court struck down US President Donald Trump’s tariffs under the International Economic Emergency Powers Act (IEEPA). After the Supreme Court verdict, Trump announced 15% new tariffs on the trading partners of the US.

The Nifty 50 rose by almost 1% to an intraday high of 25,771.

Meanwhile, IDFC First Bank, Vodafone Idea, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Morepen Laboratories, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Nippon India Silver ETF, Ola Electric Mobility, Filatex Fashions, and Easy Trip Planners were the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE around 2 pm on the NSE.

Advertisement

Trident, YES Bank, Suzlon Energy, DEE Development Engineers, Auri Grow India, GTL Infrastructure, Zerodha Silver ETF, Eternal, and Punjab National Bank, too, were among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

Also Read | Stocks to buy for short term: Jigar Patel of Anand Rathi suggests 3 shares

Top top most traded stocks today IDFC First Bank: Nearly 58 crore shares of the company had changed hands by 2 pm. The banking stock crashed by 20% after it reported a ₹590 crore fraud at its Chandigarh branch.

Vodafone Idea: About 28.5 crore shares of the company had already changed hands by 2 pm on Monday. The telecom stock fell about 2.6% in intraday trade despite positive market sentiment.

Morepen Laboratories: Over 9 crore shares had changed hands by 2 pm as the stock surged over 19% in intraday trade after the pharma company said it had secured a multi-year Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) mandate of about ₹825 crore from a leading global pharmaceutical company.

Advertisement

Ola Electric Mobility: Nearly 8 crore shares of the company have changed hands as the stock drops over 3% to hit a 52-week low of ₹25.70 during the session. The stock has been down since October last year on a monthly scale amid weak earnings.

Easy Trip Planners: As many as 4.5 crore shares had changed hands by 2 pm as the stock fell over 3% during the session. The stock is witnessing profit booking after soaring 41% last week following multiple bulk deals.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Advertisement